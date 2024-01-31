Your tip
Donald Trump Goes Off About 'Ridiculous' $83M Defamation Verdict and Finding New Lawyers in Late-night Rant

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump lashed out about the recent $83 million defamation verdict against him in a shocking late-night Truth Social post.

Jan. 31 2024, Updated 11:56 a.m. ET

In the latest development to come after Trump was ordered to pay writer E. Jean Carroll a whopping $83.3 million in damages on Friday, the embattled ex-president rushed to Truth Social on Tuesday night to complain about the hefty judgement.

In the latest development to come after Trump was ordered to pay writer E. Jean Carroll a whopping $83.3 million in damages on Friday, the embattled ex-president rushed to Truth Social on Tuesday night to complain about the hefty judgement.

The embattled ex-president announced that he was seeking new counsel to represent him during the appeal process.

Trump also announced that he is "interviewing various law firms" to represent him during the appeal process.

“I am in the process, along with my team, of interviewing various law firms to represent me in an Appeal of one of the most ridiculous and unfair Witch Hunts our Country has ever seen,” the former president wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday night.

Trump then lashed out about the more than $83 million defamation verdict during the startling Truth Social rant.

He targeted Judge Lewis Kaplan, who oversaw the defamation proceedings, and went on to dub the civil trial a “hoax.”

“I am in the process, along with my team, of interviewing various law firms to represent me in an Appeal of one of the most ridiculous and unfair Witch Hunts our Country has ever seen."

“The defamation Sham presided over by a Clinton appointed, highly partisan, Trump Hating Judge, Lewis Kaplan, who was, together with certain other Radical Left Democrat Judges, one of the most partisan and out of control activists that I have ever appeared before,” the 45th president fumed on Tuesday night.

“He was a ‘bully’ who demanded two trials, rather than one, denied me Due Process, would not allow me to put forth vital evidence (of which there was much!), and only allowed me to be on the witness stand for minutes, telling my lawyer what to ask, and telling me to only give one word answers, as his wife and friends sat in cordoned off front row seats watching with glee,” Trump continued.

“This entire HOAX is a disgrace to our American System of Justice,” he wrote. “Any lawyer who takes a TRUMP CASE is either ‘CRAZY,’ or a TRUE AMERICAN PATRIOT.”

“I will make my decision soon!” Trump concluded regarding his search for new legal representation.

Trump was ordered to pay writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in damages on Friday.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump was ordered to pay Carroll a cool $83.3 million on Friday.

The ex-president was already ordered to pay his accuser $5 million in damages in May 2023 when a jury found that Trump was liable for defaming and sexually assaulting Carroll.

As for Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, she defended her decision to represent the ex-president in the defamation trial despite losing the case.

Habba defended her decision to represent Trump in the defamation trial despite losing the case.

Habba said that she was “proud” to represent the former president shortly after the $83.3 million verdict was announced.

“No, I’m not having any second thoughts about representing President Trump,” she told reporters outside the Manhattan courthouse on Friday. “It is the proudest thing I could ever do.”

Habba also claimed that the trial was stacked against her and her former president client and that the proceedings were a "violation of everything that [she] stand[s] for.”

“Don’t get it twisted!” she charged. “We are seeing a violation of the justice system. Ladies and gentlemen, you are not allowed to be stripped of every defense you have.”

