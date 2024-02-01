Your tip
E. Jean Carroll Celebrates $83 Million Win Against Donald Trump With Glamorous NYC Party With Liberal Media Friends

Source: MEGA

Carroll is facing backlash over the event.

Feb. 1 2024, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

E. Jean Carroll and her lawyers attended a glamorous bash in New York City to celebrate the author's $83 million win in her defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump — which caused backlash on social media, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Wednesday, Molly Jong-Fast threw Carroll a party that featured liberal media guests MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell, Saturday Night Live producer Marci Klein, New York Times writer Lydia Polgreen, and Washington Post's Sarah Ellison.

Source: MEGA

Trump denied Carroll's claims.

Daily Mail reported guests who were at the event said about Carroll, "She seemed delighted and vindicated. She was in awe and victorious."

Another said, "She looked like a hero. It’s great to see women winning the day."

Source: MEGA

Carroll celebrated on Wednesday night.

Carroll faced criticism on social media over the fancy event. "Really in poor taste- don’t you think? Quite beyond the pale…. It’s never becoming to gloat," one wrote.

Another said, "What a joke this whole sham is!" One Trump supporter added, "Reputations harm?? Worth $83M??? What a complete joke NYC is, and this awful woman."

Source: MEGA

Carroll's party was attended by MSNBC stars.

The celebration comes days after Carroll was awarded $83 million in her court battle with Donald Trump. Trump was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming the author.

Carroll said Trump assaulted her in a New York store in 1995 or 1996. Trump denied the accusations.

Following her victory in court, Carroll caught backlash after an appearance on Rachel Maddow's MSNBC show. During the interview, the host asked Carroll what she planned to do with the millions.

"You’ve talked about using some of Trump’s money that you’re about to get to help shore up women’s rights. Do you know what that might be? What that might look like?" Maddow asked.

Source: MEGA

Many accused Carroll of gloating by attending the party.

"Yes, Rachel! Yes! I have such, such great ideas for all the good I’m gonna do with this money," Carroll said. "First thing, Rachel, you and I are going to go shopping."

"We’re going to get completely new wardrobes, new shoes, a motorcycle for Crowley, a new fishing rod for Robbie," Carroll added.

"Rachel, what do you want? Penthouse? It’s yours, Rachel!" Carroll continued. "Penthouse and, uh, France? You want France? You wanna go fishing in France? No? Oh, alright."

