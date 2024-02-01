E. Jean Carroll Celebrates $83 Million Win Against Donald Trump With Glamorous NYC Party With Liberal Media Friends

E. Jean Carroll and her lawyers attended a glamorous bash in New York City to celebrate the author's $83 million win in her defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump — which caused backlash on social media, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Wednesday, Molly Jong-Fast threw Carroll a party that featured liberal media guests MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell, Saturday Night Live producer Marci Klein, New York Times writer Lydia Polgreen, and Washington Post's Sarah Ellison.