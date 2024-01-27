Taylor Swift's Fake Explicit Images Leaves White House 'Alarmed' as Press Secretary Addresses Dangers of Deepfakes

"We are alarmed by the reports of the circulation of the … false images," Pierre said during the press conference.

"While social media companies make their own independent decisions about content management, we believe they have an important role to play in enforcing their own rules to prevent the spread of misinformation and non-consensual, intimate imagery of real people," the press secretary continued.

"Sadly, though, too often we know that lax enforcement disproportionately impacts women and they also impact girls, sadly, who are the overwhelming targets of online harassment and also abuse."