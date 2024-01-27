Taylor Swift's Fake Explicit Images Leaves White House 'Alarmed' as Press Secretary Addresses Dangers of Deepfakes
The White House is "alarmed" by the disturbing circulation of sexually explicit AI-generated images of Taylor Swift, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Friday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed the unsettling incident and growing concern about deepfakes.
"We are alarmed by the reports of the circulation of the … false images," Pierre said during the press conference.
"While social media companies make their own independent decisions about content management, we believe they have an important role to play in enforcing their own rules to prevent the spread of misinformation and non-consensual, intimate imagery of real people," the press secretary continued.
"Sadly, though, too often we know that lax enforcement disproportionately impacts women and they also impact girls, sadly, who are the overwhelming targets of online harassment and also abuse."
While concerns about AI technology and the rise of deepfakes have been growing for some time, the Swift incident catapulted the issue to center stage.
After the fake images of the pop star went viral, Swift's fans voiced outrage at social media platforms over the creation of the photos and for failing to stop their circulation.
The issue was highlighted on X, where posts featuring the images were largely removed after Swifties reported the explicit content.
Users called on lawmakers to pass laws aimed at regulating AI technology as well as punish individuals who create and distribute illicit deepfakes.
Last May, Democrat Rep. Joseph Morelle of New York introduced a bill that would criminalize sharing deepfake porn. In October, President Joe Biden signed an executive order on AI technology
Swift was reportedly "furious" over the incident and was allegedly considering her options for legal action.
"Whether or not legal action will be taken is being decided but there is one thing that is clear: these fake AI generated images are abusive, offensive, exploitative, and done without Taylor’s consent and/or knowledge," a source close to the singer said, according to the Daily Mail.
"The Twitter account that posted them does not exist anymore. It is shocking that the social media platform even let them be up to begin with," the insider continued. "These images must be removed from everywhere they exist and should not be promoted by anyone."
"Taylor’s circle of family and friends are furious," the source said. "They have the right to be, and every woman should be."
The insider then echoed fans' calls for legislation to prevent any similar future incidents from happening to anyone, not just celebrities.
"The door needs to be shut on this. Legislation needs to be passed to prevent this and laws must be enacted."