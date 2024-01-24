Taylor Swift's Stalker Arrested for Third Time After Violating Protection Order Post-Arraignment

Taylor Swift's stalker was arrested for the third time in four days.

Taylor Swift 's stalker was arrested for the third time in four days. Hours after being slapped with a protective order prohibiting him from going near Swift, David Crowe ended up back at her place per eyewitnesses, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, the judge ordered Crowe to stay away from Swift on Wednesday after prosecutors claimed he went to the Grammy winner's pad upwards of 30 times in two months. However, post-court footage showed the pesky lurker outside a McDonald's just two blocks from Swift's property.

In the video, Crowe was seen smoking outside the fast-food joint around 2 PM while checking his cell phone. He wore a puffer coat with its hood pulled over his head, beige jeans, gloves, and a backpack.

Someone in Swift's neighborhood allegedly recognized Crowe and called the police to report him.