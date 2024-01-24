Taylor Swift's Stalker Arrested for Third Time After Violating Protection Order Post-Arraignment
Taylor Swift's stalker was arrested for the third time in four days. Hours after being slapped with a protective order prohibiting him from going near Swift, David Crowe ended up back at her place per eyewitnesses, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, the judge ordered Crowe to stay away from Swift on Wednesday after prosecutors claimed he went to the Grammy winner's pad upwards of 30 times in two months. However, post-court footage showed the pesky lurker outside a McDonald's just two blocks from Swift's property.
In the video, Crowe was seen smoking outside the fast-food joint around 2 PM while checking his cell phone. He wore a puffer coat with its hood pulled over his head, beige jeans, gloves, and a backpack.
Someone in Swift's neighborhood allegedly recognized Crowe and called the police to report him.
Crowe was taken into custody on a criminal contempt charge since he violated the protection order after leaving court. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that he tried to play it off like he was planning to fly home to Seattle, but there was no evidence that the trip existed.
Another connected insider said Crowe is "aware of what he's doing" and "articulate." They claimed he is "fixated" on Swift and "cannot keep away from where she lives. We are doing all we can to protect her."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Swift's rep for comment.
It's unclear if the Look What You Made Me Do singer was home at the time of Crowe's third arrest — but she was in NYC the night before. On Tuesday evening, Swift hit the town with her pals Brittany Mahomes and Cara Delevingne. She was out of town for his other two arrests.
RadarOnline.com revealed that Crowe was arraigned earlier today for three separate charges, including stalking in the fourth degree and harassment in the first and second degrees. He did not enter a plea.
His first arrest was Saturday after witnesses allegedly caught him fumbling with Swift's front door. When law enforcement arrived, officers perceived the move as an attempt to enter without authorization, so they cuffed him.
Two days later, Swift's head of security reportedly called the cops after several people spotted Crowe lurking near her home. When cops arrived, they found him about a block from her place and arrested him.