Who is Paige Woolen? Meet the Model Linked to 'The Valley' Star Jax Taylor in 9 Clicks
Paige Woolen Launched a Popular Instagram Page
Internet personality Paige Woolen, who has been spotted with Jax Taylor several times since his separation from Brittany Cartwright, notably created the Instagram page @dudesinthedm, where she shared screenshots of her direct messages to guys to test their loyalty to their partners.
In her interview on "The Sarah Fraser Show" podcast in April 2021, she revealed how the page nearly received a break on TV.
"I was approached by some people to hopefully make this concept into some sort of show," said Woolen. "So that could be in the works potentially. "
After sharing her last post in November 2023, she published a new screenshot on Tuesday, May 28, showing a user replying to her Instagram Story.
She Has a TV Experience
While her page never became a TV show, Woolen gained TV experience when she appeared in a 2023 episode of Miss Match. The program featured her and model Jay Gould playing a true-or-false game.
Paige Woolen Has an OnlyFans Account
Woolen's Snipfeed page shares a link to her OnlyFans page, which now has 567 media and 132,800 likes.
She Once Spoke About Implants
Speaking with the Daily Mail in April, Woolen opened up about her desire to get a b--- job and why she loves her b------.
"What I love most about my big b------ is that they fill out shirts and dresses so I don't have to wear a bra," said Woolen. "[When I do wear bras], I have to get them specially fitted, which is very expensive. I also have a very large chiropractor bill because I have constant back pain."
She Previously Worked With Drake
Paige Woolen and Jax Taylor Have Been Spotted Together Several Times
Woolen and Taylor were spotted together several times during the Memorial Day Weekend. The pair marked their first outing on May 24 at The Oaks Tavern in Sherman Oaks before having a three-hour lunch at the Granville Café in Los Angeles the following day.
They also attended the birthday party for Ariana Madix's brother, Jeremy Madix.
Brittany Cartwright Seemingly Reacted to the Dating Rumors
Following Jax and Paige's outings, Brittany reposted an update from YouKnowNat on her Instagram Story. The video featured a woman commenting on the estranged couple's relationship while watching The Valley.
"Like, he's choosing to present her in that kinda light and to treat her like that. This is what he's doing," said the woman, who added that Brittany has been sick because she was treated terribly by her estranged husband.
"Thank you, & imagine what I've been through behind closed doors," Brittany wrote the post.
Paige Woolen Faced Backlash After Jeremy Madix's Birthday Party
A video from Jeremy's party recorded Paige joking she was pregnant while cozying up with Jax, sparking controversy as the public called her "super thirsty."
"She is really disgusting for saying that. Pure trash," one said, while another added, "Jax is trash."