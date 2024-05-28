Who is Paige Woolen? Meet the Model Linked to 'The Valley' Star Jax Taylor in 9 Clicks

Internet personality Paige Woolen, who has been spotted with Jax Taylor several times since his separation from Brittany Cartwright, notably created the Instagram page @dudesinthedm, where she shared screenshots of her direct messages to guys to test their loyalty to their partners.

In her interview on "The Sarah Fraser Show" podcast in April 2021, she revealed how the page nearly received a break on TV.

"I was approached by some people to hopefully make this concept into some sort of show," said Woolen. "So that could be in the works potentially. "

After sharing her last post in November 2023, she published a new screenshot on Tuesday, May 28, showing a user replying to her Instagram Story.