Who is Paige Woolen? Meet the Model Linked to 'The Valley' Star Jax Taylor in 9 Clicks

paige woolen and jax taylor
Source: @paigeuncaged/Instagram; MEGA
May 28 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Paige Woolen Launched a Popular Instagram Page

paige woolen and jax taylor
Source: @paigeuncaged/Instagram; MEGA

The page has 78,400 followers on Instagram.

Internet personality Paige Woolen, who has been spotted with Jax Taylor several times since his separation from Brittany Cartwright, notably created the Instagram page @dudesinthedm, where she shared screenshots of her direct messages to guys to test their loyalty to their partners.

In her interview on "The Sarah Fraser Show" podcast in April 2021, she revealed how the page nearly received a break on TV.

"I was approached by some people to hopefully make this concept into some sort of show," said Woolen. "So that could be in the works potentially. "

After sharing her last post in November 2023, she published a new screenshot on Tuesday, May 28, showing a user replying to her Instagram Story.

She Has a TV Experience

paige woolen and jax taylor
Source: @paigeuncaged/Instagram; MEGA

One of the prompts asked whether the only thing real on Paige Woolen is her nose.

While her page never became a TV show, Woolen gained TV experience when she appeared in a 2023 episode of Miss Match. The program featured her and model Jay Gould playing a true-or-false game.

Paige Woolen Has an OnlyFans Account

paige woolen and jax taylor
Source: @paigeuncaged/Instagram; @mrjaxtaylor/Instagram

The page also has 30 videos.

Woolen's Snipfeed page shares a link to her OnlyFans page, which now has 567 media and 132,800 likes.

Paige Woolen's Social Media Pages Have Massive Following Counts

paige woolen and jax taylor
Source: @paigeuncaged/Instagram; @mrjaxtaylor/Instagram

Paige Woolen posted her latest Instagram post on May 19.

In addition to her OnlyFans page, Woolen runs accounts on Instagram and TikTok. The pages have 846,000 followers and 1.2 million followers, respectively.

She Once Spoke About Implants

paige woolen and jax taylor
Source: @paigeuncaged/Instagram; @mrjaxtaylor/Instagram

Paige Woolen reportedly undergoes acupuncture to deal with the pain.

Speaking with the Daily Mail in April, Woolen opened up about her desire to get a b--- job and why she loves her b------.

"What I love most about my big b------ is that they fill out shirts and dresses so I don't have to wear a bra," said Woolen. "[When I do wear bras], I have to get them specially fitted, which is very expensive. I also have a very large chiropractor bill because I have constant back pain."

She Previously Worked With Drake

paige woolen and jax taylor
Source: @paigeuncaged/Instagram; @mrjaxtaylor/Instagram

Paige Woolen left a comment on the post.

Woolen once appeared in the teaser for Drake's album For All the Dogs. The photo showed Woolen posing next to the rapper and a baby for a family photoshoot.

Paige Woolen and Jax Taylor Have Been Spotted Together Several Times

paige woolen and jax taylor
Source: @paigeuncaged/Instagram; @mrjaxtaylor/Instagram

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright tied the knot in June 2019.

Woolen and Taylor were spotted together several times during the Memorial Day Weekend. The pair marked their first outing on May 24 at The Oaks Tavern in Sherman Oaks before having a three-hour lunch at the Granville Café in Los Angeles the following day.

They also attended the birthday party for Ariana Madix's brother, Jeremy Madix.

Brittany Cartwright Seemingly Reacted to the Dating Rumors

paige woolen and jax taylor
Source: @paigeuncaged/Instagram; @mrjaxtaylor/Instagram

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced their split in an episode of their podcast.

Following Jax and Paige's outings, Brittany reposted an update from YouKnowNat on her Instagram Story. The video featured a woman commenting on the estranged couple's relationship while watching The Valley.

"Like, he's choosing to present her in that kinda light and to treat her like that. This is what he's doing," said the woman, who added that Brittany has been sick because she was treated terribly by her estranged husband.

"Thank you, & imagine what I've been through behind closed doors," Brittany wrote the post.

Paige Woolen Faced Backlash After Jeremy Madix's Birthday Party

paige woolen and jax taylor
Source: @paigeuncaged/Instagram; MEGA

The public slammed her for reportedly being 'thirsty.'

A video from Jeremy's party recorded Paige joking she was pregnant while cozying up with Jax, sparking controversy as the public called her "super thirsty."

"She is really disgusting for saying that. Pure trash," one said, while another added, "Jax is trash."

