Greene rejoiced in being the first person in her family to graduate college, revealing she is proud to have carried three children whom she has taught "about God's creation and man's dangers" while pursuing her own career aspirations.

She stated that her life has been an incredible journey, noting that it has come with making mistakes, learning lessons, and grace. "And God willing, I'll passionately continue each step following Him wherever the road leads," Greene concluded.

Social media users flocked to the comment section of her latest post, some of whom posted supportive messages while others jumped on the trolling bandwagon while echoing Rep. Jasmine Crockett's viral "bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body" comment that was in reaction to Greene's remark toward her.