Congresswoman Gone Wild: Marjorie Taylor Greene's Bikini Shot on 50th Birthday Backfires Miserably With 'Bad Built, Butch Body' Trolls
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene celebrated her milestone 50th birthday with a bikini-clad photo, reflecting on her accomplishments both personally and professionally while seeming to offer a cryptic response to an insult that was hurled in her direction just weeks ago.
"Many people go into their 50th birthday thinking it's a bad thing, but I truly feel it's wonderful and I'm so excited and grateful God let me live 50 years and do so many things," the congresswoman wrote in her caption on Memorial Day before facing backlash online, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Greene rejoiced in being the first person in her family to graduate college, revealing she is proud to have carried three children whom she has taught "about God's creation and man's dangers" while pursuing her own career aspirations.
She stated that her life has been an incredible journey, noting that it has come with making mistakes, learning lessons, and grace. "And God willing, I'll passionately continue each step following Him wherever the road leads," Greene concluded.
Social media users flocked to the comment section of her latest post, some of whom posted supportive messages while others jumped on the trolling bandwagon while echoing Rep. Jasmine Crockett's viral "bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body" comment that was in reaction to Greene's remark toward her.
MTG previously made headlines over drama at a late-night Oversight Committee hearing earlier this month. Chaos ensued when Greene spoke about Crockett wearing "fake eyelashes" during a gathering to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress.
"I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading," Greene told Crockett.
Tension escalated after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fired back at Greene and demanded an apology. Crockett later asked if personal attacks would now be permitted.
"I'm just curious, just to better understand your ruling," Crockett inquired, referring to a decision made by Chair James Comer.
"If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody's bleach blonde bad built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?" Crockett questioned.
The viral exchange has led to an ongoing dialogue online as social media users took to the comment section of Greene's new bikini post.
"Marge is all in her feelings after Jasmine called her body butch lmao," one remarked. "Also: She claims to be a good Christian. Do good Christian women flaunt the body like this? Christianity sure has changed a lot!!"
"Bad built butch body," another commented, while a third wrote, "Still trying to save face!"
A fourth chimed in, "If that is a butch build bod, I'll take one, please 🤣 HBD MTG 🔥."