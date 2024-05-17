'Baby Girl. Don't Even Play': House Committee Hearing Erupts in Chaos as MTG and AOC Clash in Catty Exchange
A House Oversight Committee hearing erupted into chaos on Thursday night as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) openly clashed, RadarOnline.com can report.
The hearing, held as part of Republicans' effort to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over audio recordings of President Joe Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur, quickly devolved into a fiery exchange of raised voices and hurled insults.
The conflict broke out after Greene asked if any Democrats on the committee employed the daughter of Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing Donald Trump's ongoing hush money trial. Merchan's daughter works for a political consulting firm with ties to Democrats.
Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), a first-term lawmaker, questioned the relevance of Greene's question. "Please tell me what that has to do with Merrick Garland?" she asked. "Do you know what we’re here for?"
In response, Greene fired back, "I don’t think you know what you’re here for. I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading."
Greene's remark sparked outrage from Democrats, with Ocasio-Cortez moving to strike Greene's "disgusting" and "absolutely unacceptable" words from the record. "How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person," she added.
"Are your feelings hurt?" Greene taunted. "Oh, girl. Baby girl. Don't even play," Ocasio-Cortez shot back. "Baby girl? I don't think so," Greene retorted.
Greene repeatedly refused to apologize for the comment, asking Ocasio-Cortez why she wouldn't "debate" her. "I think it’s pretty self-evident," Ocasio-Cortez said. "Yeah, you don’t have enough intelligence," Greene replied.
Things proceeded from there. After the majority of Republicans voted to allow Greene to continue speaking, ruling that she had not broken protocol, Crockett clapped back with a barely veiled dig at Greene.
"I’m just curious. Just to better understand your ruling. If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blonde bad built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?" Crockett asked.
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL.) then jumped into the fray, asking to strike Crockett's words. "Calm down. You're out of control," she yelled. "I don’t know what you’re acting like that. It’s not cute." Crockett protested that she was asking for "clarification"
Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) then made a jab about Luna missing votes in the Capitol on Thursday afternoon after appearing alongside Trump at his hush money trial in Manhattan, prompting her to call him a "trust fund kid."
Nearly an hour after the derailment, the panel got back on track, ultimately voting to advance the contempt proceedings against Garland.