'Baby Girl. Don't Even Play': House Committee Hearing Erupts in Chaos as MTG and AOC Clash in Catty Exchange

The conflict broke out after Greene asked if any Democrats on the committee employed the daughter of Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing Donald Trump's ongoing hush money trial. Merchan's daughter works for a political consulting firm with ties to Democrats.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), a first-term lawmaker, questioned the relevance of Greene's question. "Please tell me what that has to do with Merrick Garland?" she asked. "Do you know what we’re here for?"

In response, Greene fired back, "I don’t think you know what you’re here for. I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading."