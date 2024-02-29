'Taking Time Apart': Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Confirm Separation Weeks Before 'The Valley' Airs

Vanderpump Rules alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have separated after four years of marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned. Cartwright, 35, announced the news on their joint podcast When Reality Hits on Thursday after rumors began to swirl that the married duo were living apart.

"Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship," she shared on the latest episode. "I just think it's important to be real and honest with you guys because we've shared so much of our lives with you guys."

Cartwright seemed to hint that her marriage had been on the rocks for some time.

"On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times," she continued. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."