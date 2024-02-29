'Taking Time Apart': Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Confirm Separation Weeks Before 'The Valley' Airs
Vanderpump Rules alums Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have separated after four years of marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned. Cartwright, 35, announced the news on their joint podcast When Reality Hits on Thursday after rumors began to swirl that the married duo were living apart.
"Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship," she shared on the latest episode. "I just think it's important to be real and honest with you guys because we've shared so much of our lives with you guys."
Cartwright seemed to hint that her marriage had been on the rocks for some time.
"On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times," she continued. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."
The reality star added that she's "taking one day at a time," while admitting, "I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz."
Cartwright and Taylor, 44, share only one child — their two-year-old son, Cruz.
She concluded her statement by asking fans to "pray for us," adding she believes "everything will be just fine" despite their marriage issues.
The split comes at an interesting time. The pair, who's been off reality TV since the pandemic, is returning to Bravo in a few short weeks with their brand-new show, The Valley.
The series follows Taylor and Cartwright, Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute, and their new friend group in the next phase of life, which for many includes babies, marriage, and adulting in the suburbs of Los Angeles.
The Valley is set to air on March 19.
Fans have been watching the ups and downs of Taylor and Cartwright's relationship, which included at least one explosive cheating scandal.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The pair weathered the storm and tied the knot in June 2019 at a castle in Kentucky, which was aired on Vanderpump Rules.
Their former costars Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, and more were all in attendance. Lance Bass officiated the ceremony after the couple faced backlash over the initial pastor they picked to marry them.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bravo for comment on the split.