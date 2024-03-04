Travis Kelce Cries: Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Wipes Away Tears as Brother Jason Announces NFL Retirement

Travis Kelce has a sensitive side! Jason Kelce wasn't the only family member who cried while announcing he was retiring from the NFL — because Taylor Swift's boyfriend did too, RadarOnline.com has learned. Travis, 34, wept as he watched his older sibling, Jason, 36, get emotional as he walked away from his football career on Monday after 13 seasons.

Source: X Travis Kelce sat front row for his brother's press conference.

Jason struggled to get through his speech as he watched his family, including Travis, parents Donna and Ed Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, react as he delivered the news. Travis sat in the first row with the entire Kelce gang, minus Taylor. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end tried to keep his emotions under wraps by slipping on black sunglasses — but that didn't work for long.

“It was really my brother and I our whole lives” 😢 pic.twitter.com/LZZafqPqzt — Travis Kelce Fan Page (@traviskelce_fan) March 4, 2024

Travis lifted his shades to push away his tears with a Kleenex, exposing his soft side. Despite his emotions, the three-time Super Bowl champ kept his eyes locked on Jason as the latter reflected on their childhood and the events that led him to his retirement. The Philadelphia Eagles center couldn't keep it together, either.

Jason sobbed despite being prepared for the moment with a pre-written speech. “It was really my brother and I our whole lives. We did almost everything together — competed, fought, laughed, cried and learned from each other,” Jason stated.

Nobody cares more about this game than @JasonKelce. ❤️😢 pic.twitter.com/FEnllKeDtR — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2024

"We invented games, imagine ourselves as star players of that time. We envisioned making winning plays day after day. We won countless Super Bowls in our minds before ever leaving the house. And when we weren't playing we were at the other one's games," he continued.

Jason also touched on facing off with his brother in 2023's Super Bowl LVII, in which Travis' team was victorious. “I won’t forget falling short to the Chiefs and the conflicting feeling of immense heartbreak I had selfishly for myself and for my teammates,” Jason said as his eyes welled up with tears. “And at the same time the amount of pride I had that my brother had climbed the mountaintop once again.”

Source: MEGA The brothers faced-off for Super Bowl 2023, in which Travis' team won.

“This all brings us here to today where I announce I am retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles,” Jason refocused. “And today I must admit I am officially overrated. Vastly overrated,” he joked. “It took a lot of hard work and determination getting here.” After the press conference, the emotional brothers embraced.

Jason was Travis' biggest supporter — besides Taylor — at this year's Super Bowl. He sat in the VIP booth with the pop star as they cheered Travis and the rest of the Chiefs on against the San Francisco 49ers. Jason's out-of-pocket party-boy antics made almost as many headlines as Travis and Taylor's PDA post-win.

