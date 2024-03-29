Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Keeping Up With the Kelces? Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Travis and His Family Being Eyed for Reality Show: Report

taylor swift travis kelce reality show
Source: MEGA

Reality TV producers are reportedly eyeing a new show about the Kelce family.

Mar. 29 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Move over, Kardashians! Travis Kelce's family continues to reap the rewards of his romance with Taylor Swift — with TV networks reportedly willing to offer a blank check for a warts-and-all reality deal that would earn them mega millions, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Networks are not just focusing on Travis, but also his big brother, retired NFL star Jason Kelce, and his wife Kylie.

taylor swift travis kelce reality show
Source: MEGA

Travis and Taylor's relationship has reportedly caught the attention of Hollywood producers.

"Producers are sniffing around the entire Kelce family, especially Jason and his wife Kylie," a source spilled to Star magazine. "The idea is to make them a more relatable version of the Kardashians."

"The level of interest in the Kelces since Travis started dating Taylor has not gone unnoticed in Hollywood, but it's also very clear that they're super thirsty for attention."

jason and travis kelce urge fans to donate to super bowl parade shooting victims
Source: MEGA

Sources spilled TV networks are willing to write Travis' family a blank check for a reality show.

Travis and Jason's podcast, New Heights, is already a smash hit — it recently took home Podcast of the Year at iHeartMedia's 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards.

The tipster noted Travis, 34, and Jason, 36, "are clearly embracing every moneymaking opportunity that comes along and they have no problem oversharing, so a reality show seems to be a no-brainer."

taylor swift travis kelce reality show
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed producers are eyeing the entire Kelce family, including Jason and his wife Kylie.

As OKMagazine.com reported, the brothers talk freely on their popular podcast — and seemingly no topics are off limits, including starting a family with the mega pop star!

During a recent episode, Travis and Jason — who are 6'5 and 6'3 respectively — joked about their above-average heights and fathering a "lab grown NBA player."

As the brothers laughed about their heights, the Kansas City Chiefs star seemingly suggested he's ready to start a family!

jason and travis kelce urge fans to donate to super bowl parade shooting victims
Source: MEGA

Travis and Jason aren't afraid to dish details of their lives on their 'New Heights' podcast

Travis said, "Can't wait til I f------ make one!" before awkwardly taking a sip of his drink.

The Super Bowl winner's candid comment comes as his relationship with Swift, 34, heats up.

The lovebirds were recently spotted on a romantic vacation as the Cruel Summer singer takes a break from her international Eras Tour dates.

Travis and Taylor jetted off to the Bahamas for a little R&R. The couple spared no expense as they checked-in at the luxury Rosalita House on Harbour Island, an oceanfront mansion that runs upwards of $15,000 per night.

Hollywood's hottest couple were tucked away at the mansion that sits on a private island that's shielded by a 25-foot dune. Despite the secluded digs, paparazzi managed to snap photos of the two cozy on the beach, enveloped by each other's company.

