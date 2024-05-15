Yeezy's Chief of Staff Milo Yiannopoulos Abruptly Steps Down Over 'Concerns' About Rapper's New Team Ahead of Adult Film Productions
Kanye West received an official letter of resignation from Yeezy's longtime chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As for why he is parting ways with the company, Yiannopoulos revealed he has "concerns" about the rapper-fashion designer's "new team" as his brand prepares to venture into the adult film industry.
Insiders said there is a mass exodus following reports that Ye has been in talks with Stormy Daniels' ex-husband Mike Moz about building an entire porn studio, which would be part of a broader adult entertainment division at the parent company.
Yiannopoulos further explained why he stepped down in the letter, noting he does not wish to be involved in producing or distributing pornographic material for "moral and religious reasons," because being around the industry may pose "an imminent danger to my life as a recovering addict and an unacceptable risk to my spiritual and physical health as a former homosexual."
The far-right political commentator vowed to deliver an "orderly handover" by May 31 or on the date of the first X-rated shoot, "whichever is sooner."
Yiannopoulos, however, did note that he would be happy to return to Yeezy if the company "publicly and permanently abandons any plan to produce, distribute, or profit from obscene content."
The former chief of staff stated that if Yeezy ditches the adult film world down the line, it would be "an honor to serve you again."
Yiannopoulos confirmed that he split from the enterprise in a statement to TMZ, revealing, "I wish Ye every success in the future." He also advised that West "proceeds with caution."
The ex-Breitbart News editor has long-standing ties to West, previously joining his 2024 presidential campaign.
Fans may also recall a letter fired off by Yiannopoulos to major players in the music biz earlier this year including streaming platforms, publishers, and stores, demanding that West be referred to as Ye after legally changing his name.
"He didn't take the decision to change his name, potentially sacrificing some of the immense value captured by the brand of 'Kanye West,' lightly," the letter stated. "The change was made fully, legally, and permanently. This is who he is now. His name is Ye."
Prior to the company shakeup, Moz spilled last month that he's had discussions with Ye about a potential collaboration between Yeezy and his team at Vixen Media Group.
"While it's too early to give any details I'm excited about where Ye's vision takes this," he teased. "It will be like nothing we've ever seen before."