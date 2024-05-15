Insiders said there is a mass exodus following reports that Ye has been in talks with Stormy Daniels' ex-husband Mike Moz about building an entire porn studio, which would be part of a broader adult entertainment division at the parent company.

Yiannopoulos further explained why he stepped down in the letter, noting he does not wish to be involved in producing or distributing pornographic material for "moral and religious reasons," because being around the industry may pose "an imminent danger to my life as a recovering addict and an unacceptable risk to my spiritual and physical health as a former homosexual."

The far-right political commentator vowed to deliver an "orderly handover" by May 31 or on the date of the first X-rated shoot, "whichever is sooner."