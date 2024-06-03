Riley Keough’s Legal Team: We Have a ‘Very Strong Case’ to Save Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley's troubled life and financial collapse before her tragic 2023 death has left her father Elvis Presley's fabled Graceland estate in hock — and insiders claim her eldest daughter, Riley Keough, is now in a desperate battle to keep the family treasure from going on the auction block, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a bombshell twist to the Presley family's troubled saga, the 13.8-acre Graceland compound in Memphis, Tennessee, visited by 600,000 Elvis fans each year, was set to be auctioned off because of a $3.8 million loan Lisa Marie took out but didn't pay back — a measly amount compared to the property's mind-boggling $500 million worth.