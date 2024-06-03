Top Secret Plan to Lure Britney Away From Toxic L.A.: Spears Family ‘Plotting an Intervention’ to Move Her Home to Louisiana
Wistful Britney Spears has confessed to longing for her family despite their past bad blood — and now sources claim her loved ones are plotting an intervention to move the troubled pop star from California back to her native Louisiana, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"They're not wasting any time putting a plan into action," an insider dished to The Globe.
"They've long believed Hollywood is the worst place possible for Britney. It's where all her problems were created — and what she needs now, more than ever, is to get back to her roots."
Tipsters snitched Britney 42, caught the attention of relatives when shared a photo on social media of her mom, Lynne, 69, alongside her younger sister Jamie Lynn's daughters — Maddie, 15, and Ivey Joan, 6.
In the post, the Toxic songbird, who's worth an estimated $40 million, chirped that she "misses" her "absolutely beautiful" family.
The confession comes after the Gimme More singer griped about being under her father Jamie's thumb during a 13-year conservatorship, which ended in 2021 — and complained her mother and sister didn't help her escape!
Now, the spy claims hopeful Lynne is prepping to fly out to L.A. to convince her daughter to come home.
"As far as Lynne, Jamie Lynn and others are concerned, this was a divine intervention. They're not going to let the opportunity slide by," the insider spilled.
According to the mole, Britney — who had a notorious public meltdown in 2007 — won't have to deal with her dad, who'll be kept at a distance.
Jamie, 71, has maintained he's always had Britney's best interests at heart — and denies her accusations that he siphoned off millions of her money.
The insider revealed Lynne will help find the performer "a very secure place to live" where she'll have "round-the-clock care to decompress and heal."
Sources also blabbed Britney's relationship with convicted felon Paul Richard Soliz, 37, has her nearest and dearest terrified for her safety.
The Hold Me Closer hitmaker was first linked with her housekeeper last year after her split with ex-husband Sam Asghari, 30. But her rumored beau has a rap sheet that includes a 2004 conviction for methamphetamine possession with intent to sell.
Soliz and Britney made headlines recently when paramedics were called to the Chateau Marmont hotel in L.A. after the pop star injured her foot — allegedly following a tiff in the pair's room. The longtime dancer later denied any dustup and claimed she twisted her ankle "doing a leap!"
But sources whisper her explanation did not ease her family's fears. The insider explained, "They're desperate to get her on a plane ASAP — before something terrible happens!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Britney's reps for comment.