Top Secret Plan to Lure Britney Away From Toxic L.A.: Spears Family ‘Plotting an Intervention’ to Move Her Home to Louisiana

Britney Spears' family reportedly want her to move back to her native Louisiana.

Wistful Britney Spears has confessed to longing for her family despite their past bad blood — and now sources claim her loved ones are plotting an intervention to move the troubled pop star from California back to her native Louisiana, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"They're not wasting any time putting a plan into action," an insider dished to The Globe.

"They've long believed Hollywood is the worst place possible for Britney. It's where all her problems were created — and what she needs now, more than ever, is to get back to her roots."