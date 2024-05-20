Britney Spears Not Struggling Financially Despite Growing Concerns for Her Mental Health and Calls for Conservatorship: Source
Britney Spears' mental health has allegedly been in a "tailspin" since the singer's 13-year conservatorship ended, sources close to the pop star claimed amid concerns for her overall well-being. But insiders tell RadarOnline.com that she has more than enough money to make ends meet and can financially care for herself as Spears has made about $40 million from her memoir and music since her conservatorship ended in 2021.
Spears' mental state was hurled into the headlines after insiders claimed she was skipping taking the medications that stabilize her and drinking, according to a new report.
Sources told TMZ that she has radical mood swings and has become difficult to communicate with because she allegedly can't engage in rational conversation.
There are allegedly growing concerns that Spears is in danger of hurting herself or those around her, as those close to the chart-topping performer believe a conservatorship might be her only hope.
It's claimed that her current boyfriend, Paul Soliz, is running her household and life, further complicating matters.
As we previously reported, Spears denied getting in a fight with her boyfriend last month after reports surfaced about there being a disturbance at the Chateau Marmont and first responders being called to the scene.
"Just to let people know … the news is fake !!!" she wrote at the time. "I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed."
People from her inner circle have now said that it was a "huge mistake" to end the conservatorship back in Nov. 2021, despite agreeing that her dad, Jamie Spears, was no longer the right person to handle the responsibility.
Spears publicly accused her dad of "abuse" and of "controlling" her, which he denied. Just last month, Spears and her father ultimately settled their legal battle over his handling of the pop star's finances.
Five sources with direct knowledge told TMZ there was an additional point of clarification that needed to be made amid the growing concerns about Spears, claiming there was never bedroom surveillance despite reports that her home had been secretly bugged.
They stated that during the conservatorship, there were concerns about possible drugs, so a judge signed off on an order authorizing the monitoring of the singer's communication devices to determine who was the alleged supplier.
If fans had known that revelation, it is believed the public would not have championed the #FreeBritney movement and a judge would not have signed off on removing her from the conservatorship so quickly.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Spears for comment.