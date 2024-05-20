Britney Spears Not Struggling Financially Despite Growing Concerns for Her Mental Health and Calls for Conservatorship: Source

Britney Spears' mental health has allegedly been in a "tailspin" since the singer's 13-year conservatorship ended, sources close to the pop star claimed amid concerns for her overall well-being. But insiders tell RadarOnline.com that she has more than enough money to make ends meet and can financially care for herself as Spears has made about $40 million from her memoir and music since her conservatorship ended in 2021.

Spears' mental state was hurled into the headlines after insiders claimed she was skipping taking the medications that stabilize her and drinking, according to a new report.