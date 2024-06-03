‘Drunk in Love’: Danny DeVito ‘Too Chicken’ to ask On-Again, Off-Again Wife Rhea Perlman to get Back Together

While Danny DeVito is said to still be "drunk in love" with on-again, off-again wife of 42 years Rhea Perlman, he's apparently "too chicken" to ask to get back together — even though pals are reportedly pleading with him to stop being such a coward, RadarOnline.com has learned.

DeVito, 79, and Perlman, 76, began dating in 1971 and tied the knot in 1982.