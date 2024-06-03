‘Drunk in Love’: Danny DeVito ‘Too Chicken’ to ask On-Again, Off-Again Wife Rhea Perlman to get Back Together
While Danny DeVito is said to still be "drunk in love" with on-again, off-again wife of 42 years Rhea Perlman, he's apparently "too chicken" to ask to get back together — even though pals are reportedly pleading with him to stop being such a coward, RadarOnline.com has learned.
DeVito, 79, and Perlman, 76, began dating in 1971 and tied the knot in 1982.
After 30 years of marriage, Perlman and DeVito shocked fans when they announced their divorce in 2012; however, the couple reconciled a year later in March 13, before separating again in March 2017.
The Ruthless People star and the Cheers alum — who share three adult children together — have continued to enjoy romantic time together since their latest separation, a source claimed according to the Globe.
"We don't live together anymore, but we are together in a lot of ways," DeVito previously said, adding he and Perlman still talk everyday.
"They don't need this label of being 'reconciled,' they have it pretty good now," a source dished to the outlet. "But everyone knows he's absolutely besotted with Rhea."
"He consults her on important decisions, they spend holidays and birthdays and even anniversaries together."
"He's very coy and cautious on the subject — and the last thing he wants to do is make it awkward and fall at Rhea's feet," the source revealed. "If she wanted to move back in and make a go of things, he'd be back in a flash."
"But there's a feeling among their friends that Danny's too chicken to make the first move."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to DeVito's reps for comment.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
During a recent appearance on Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Wiser Than Me podcast, Perlman confessed, "We are still married. And we are still very good friends and we see each other a lot. And our family is still the most important thing to both of us."
"I'm not gonna sugarcoat it — it was difficult," Perlman said of her on-again, off-again marriage.
"It was very difficult at first. And there were a lot of reasons that we separated, which I'm not gonna go into. But it took time for us to come to this somehow pretty decent understanding and relationship with each other."