Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's Fashion Transformation in 20 Photos: From Party Girl to Fashion Icon!

kim kardarshians style evolution
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 3 2024, Published 3:16 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

2006

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian initially gained attention as Paris Hilton's friend and stylist.

Kim Kardashian donned a simple white dress with puffed off-shoulder sleeves and matched it with flowery sandals during an outing. She also let her hair down to have that perfect summer look.

Article continues below advertisement

2007

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

She had an infamous s-- video with her ex-boyfriend Ray J.

The now-fashion icon usually opted for one-tone outfits in the past. She once went out wearing an all-black ensemble complete with massive black shades and a shoulder bag.

2008

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian and her family reached more success after launching 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians.'

Kardashian also went through that jeans and boots phase!

Article continues below advertisement

2009

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian starred in the E! TV series' spin-offs with her siblings.

The media personality stepped out in a pink ruffle dress and bright yellow flip-flops as she made a public appearance following a pedicure session in Beverly Hills.

Article continues below advertisement

2010

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian and her sisters Kourtney and Khloé established the fashion boutique Dash, which lasted until 2018.

Paris Hilton's former stylist looked like a woman working in the corporate world when she shopped in Beverly Hills, Calif., boutique stores while wearing a silk shirt, black blazer and black tights.

Article continues below advertisement

2011

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

She expanded her empire and founded KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance in 2017.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum graced the red carpet of the Sears Kardashian Kollection launch in August 2011 with the brand's head-turner jumpsuit designed with animal prints.

Article continues below advertisement

2012

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

She also introduced Skims in 2019.

Kim donned a white sequined dress at the 1 Oak Club in the Mirage Hotel and Casino to celebrate her brother Rob Kardashian's birthday, starting to show her famous curves in front of the cameras.

Article continues below advertisement

2013

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Her business now puts her net worth at the billion-dollar mark.

Kanye West's ex-wife ditched her usual skirts and dresses to shop while sporting her blue suit.

Article continues below advertisement

2014

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

She was married to Kanye West from 2014 to 2022.

Over a year after giving birth to North West — her first child with the embattled rapper — Kim showed off her unchanging curves in her gray sweater and red skirt during a shopping date with her stepfather, Bruce Jenner now Caitlyn Jenner.

Article continues below advertisement

2015

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian and the embattled rapper have four children together.

Kim graced the road of Los Angeles, Calif., when she appeared in her curve-hugging nude dress and topped it off with massive sunglasses.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian
Article continues below advertisement

2016

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The beauty mogul's father, Robert, died of cancer in 2003.

Kim's outfit at the Grisogono party in Cannes, France, screamed elegance as she became Chinese-born Lan Yu's first American model.

Article continues below advertisement

2017

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian won several accolades over the past few years, including recognitions from People's Choice Awards and Glamour Award.

The billionaire businesswoman highlighted her beauty through her fur coat and grey sweatpants that complemented her overall look. At that time, she dined at Milos with Naomi Campbell after she visited Dubai.

She also debuted a lip piercing that perfectly fit her plump lips.

Article continues below advertisement

2018

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

She dated Pete Davidson after her divorce from Kanye West.

Kim literally went for gold when she arrived at the 2018 MET Gala red carpet in a gold Versace body-hugging gold gown.

Article continues below advertisement

2019

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Her ex-husband married Bianca Censori following their divorce.

The Kardashians star presented her figure-hugging fashion when she went out in Miami in January 2019. She wore a light-colored dress and blue strappy sandals before heading to a shopping date with Kanye, who legally changed his name to Ye.

Article continues below advertisement

2020

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian has been married thrice: first with Damon Thomas, then with Kris Humpries before she wed Kanye West.

The attendees and viewers of the Vanity Fair after-party were divided about who the best-dressed star was after seeing photos from the event. One of the head-turners was Kim, who wore a white dress with a ruffled design all over. She also opted to let her hair loose without covering her eye-catching collarbones.

Article continues below advertisement

2021

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

She is a huge fan of Elizabeth Taylor, Jennifer Lopez and Cher.

The SKIMS founder put on a curvy display at her brand's pop-up store in Los Angeles, donning her fashion line's olive-toned bodysuit and snakeskin pants.

Article continues below advertisement

2022

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

She won the 2014 Razzie Award for Worst Supporting Actress after appearing in the film 'Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor.'

While she was dating Pete Davidson, the pair made their red carpet debut at the 2022 White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington, D.C. The 43-year-old reality star wore a sleeveless, glitter-filled silver gown with high neckline at the event.

Article continues below advertisement

2023

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Anna Wintour, the Editor-in-Chief of Vogue, banned Kim Kardashian from Met Gala 2012 because she did not like her.

Kim celebrated the Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty at the 2023 Met Gala with her show-stopping pearl-designed ensemble and white long trail.

Article continues below advertisement

April 2024

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian presented the 10th annual event.

The mom-of-four attended the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in a white, curve-hugging white dress with a crisscross halter neckline. She also brought back her wet-look for the event.

Article continues below advertisement

May 2024

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian has also joined the pormotion of 'American Horror Story: Delicate.'

Kim showed off her tiny waist and white hair when she attended her son Saint’s basketball game in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.