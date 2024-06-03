Kim Kardashian's Fashion Transformation in 20 Photos: From Party Girl to Fashion Icon!
2006
Kim Kardashian donned a simple white dress with puffed off-shoulder sleeves and matched it with flowery sandals during an outing. She also let her hair down to have that perfect summer look.
2007
The now-fashion icon usually opted for one-tone outfits in the past. She once went out wearing an all-black ensemble complete with massive black shades and a shoulder bag.
2008
Kardashian also went through that jeans and boots phase!
2009
The media personality stepped out in a pink ruffle dress and bright yellow flip-flops as she made a public appearance following a pedicure session in Beverly Hills.
2010
Paris Hilton's former stylist looked like a woman working in the corporate world when she shopped in Beverly Hills, Calif., boutique stores while wearing a silk shirt, black blazer and black tights.
2011
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum graced the red carpet of the Sears Kardashian Kollection launch in August 2011 with the brand's head-turner jumpsuit designed with animal prints.
2012
Kim donned a white sequined dress at the 1 Oak Club in the Mirage Hotel and Casino to celebrate her brother Rob Kardashian's birthday, starting to show her famous curves in front of the cameras.
2013
Kanye West's ex-wife ditched her usual skirts and dresses to shop while sporting her blue suit.
2014
Over a year after giving birth to North West — her first child with the embattled rapper — Kim showed off her unchanging curves in her gray sweater and red skirt during a shopping date with her stepfather, Bruce Jenner — now Caitlyn Jenner.
2015
Kim graced the road of Los Angeles, Calif., when she appeared in her curve-hugging nude dress and topped it off with massive sunglasses.
- 34 Celebrities Who Were Burgled and Robbed: Benedict Cumberbatch, Lucy Hale, Lindsay Lohan and More
- 'It's Abuse': How Kim Kardashian Really Feels About Being Ruthlessly Booed at Tom Brady's Netflix Roast
- Kim Kardashian Slammed Over Shrinking Waist After Hitting 2024 Met Gala Red Carpet: 'How Is That Real?'
2016
Kim's outfit at the Grisogono party in Cannes, France, screamed elegance as she became Chinese-born Lan Yu's first American model.
2017
The billionaire businesswoman highlighted her beauty through her fur coat and grey sweatpants that complemented her overall look. At that time, she dined at Milos with Naomi Campbell after she visited Dubai.
She also debuted a lip piercing that perfectly fit her plump lips.
2018
Kim literally went for gold when she arrived at the 2018 MET Gala red carpet in a gold Versace body-hugging gold gown.
2019
The Kardashians star presented her figure-hugging fashion when she went out in Miami in January 2019. She wore a light-colored dress and blue strappy sandals before heading to a shopping date with Kanye, who legally changed his name to Ye.
2020
The attendees and viewers of the Vanity Fair after-party were divided about who the best-dressed star was after seeing photos from the event. One of the head-turners was Kim, who wore a white dress with a ruffled design all over. She also opted to let her hair loose without covering her eye-catching collarbones.
2021
The SKIMS founder put on a curvy display at her brand's pop-up store in Los Angeles, donning her fashion line's olive-toned bodysuit and snakeskin pants.
2022
While she was dating Pete Davidson, the pair made their red carpet debut at the 2022 White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington, D.C. The 43-year-old reality star wore a sleeveless, glitter-filled silver gown with high neckline at the event.
2023
Kim celebrated the Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty at the 2023 Met Gala with her show-stopping pearl-designed ensemble and white long trail.
April 2024
The mom-of-four attended the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in a white, curve-hugging white dress with a crisscross halter neckline. She also brought back her wet-look for the event.
May 2024
Kim showed off her tiny waist and white hair when she attended her son Saint’s basketball game in Thousand Oaks, Calif.