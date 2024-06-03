Angelina Jolie's Dating History in 6 Clicks: Billy Bob Thornton, Brad Pitt and More

Angelina Jolie's first known relationship and first marriage was to Jonny Lee Miller. They met on the set of their 1995 film Hackers and tied the knot in a civil ceremony the following year.

Due to their busy schedules, Jolie and Miller called it quits in 1997. The Maleficent actress filed for divorce in 1999 and had it finalized later that year.

Despite their split, Jolie revealed in her interviews that she has remained friends with her ex-husband.