'Don’t P--- off the Judge!': Trump’s Former Doorman Who Peddled Fake Love Child Story Offers Advice to Ex-Prez, Vows to Vote for Him Over Biden
Former Trump Tower doorman Dino Sajudin, who was involved in the historic hush money case concerning former President Donald Trump, is now stepping forward to offer advice to the convicted leader.
Sajudin, known for selling a debunked story about Trump having an affair and love child with a maid in 2015, has now found himself in the midst of a high-profile legal saga as Trump faces sentencing for falsifying business documents to conceal hush money payments.
The story dates back to 2015 when Sajudin sold his fabricated tale to the National Enquirer for $30,000, a move that landed him in the middle of Trump's legal troubles.
After the tale was discredited and Sajudin's credibility came under scrutiny, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg did not reach out to him for testimony.
During the hush money trial that unfolded, Sajudin garnered attention for being linked to the "catch-and-kill" maneuver plotted by Trump's legal team and allies.
This strategy aimed to suppress negative media coverage about Trump by purchasing and burying damaging stories, with Sajudin's affair allegation being the first instance revealed.
The involvement of key figures like Trump, his former lawyer Michael Cohen, and ex-National Enquirer publisher David Pecker in hatching this plan shed light on the complex web of deceit surrounding the former president.
- 'It's Political Malpractice': Trump Critic Mitt Romney Says Ex-Prez Should Never Have Been Prosecuted — Suggests Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Will Lose 'The Political War'
- 'He's Not a Very Healthy Man': Ex-Top Trump Executive Says Guilty Verdict Will put 'Strain' on Trump's Health
- ‘This is Why the Ratings on CNN are so Low’: Trump VP Candidate Tim Scott Gets In Heated Stouch With Anchor Abby Phillip
As Trump faces the repercussions of his actions, with a conviction on 34 felony counts and a looming sentencing hearing scheduled for July 11, Sajudin has some words of wisdom for the embattled leader.
"The judge still has to sentence him, so don't piss off the judge," he told New York Daily News. "You know, it doesn't make sense to me … Why poke the bear?"
"Wait until they sentence you and then go say what you're gonna say," Sajudin continued.
Despite the chaos and media frenzy that followed his claims, the former doorman remains adamant in his support for Trump, intending to cast his vote for the former president come election time.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Reflecting on his role in the trial and the fallout that ensued after his allegations made headlines, Sajudin expressed his disdain for the intrusive press coverage but stood by his decision to stay out of the legal proceedings following the media storm he faced in 2018.
While the trial may have taken its toll on Trump and those involved, Sajudin remains steadfast in his loyalty to the former president, emphasizing his unwavering support despite the unfolding legal drama.