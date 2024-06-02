As Trump faces the repercussions of his actions, with a conviction on 34 felony counts and a looming sentencing hearing scheduled for July 11, Sajudin has some words of wisdom for the embattled leader.

"The judge still has to sentence him, so don't piss off the judge," he told New York Daily News. "You know, it doesn't make sense to me … Why poke the bear?"

"Wait until they sentence you and then go say what you're gonna say," Sajudin continued.

Despite the chaos and media frenzy that followed his claims, the former doorman remains adamant in his support for Trump, intending to cast his vote for the former president come election time.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.