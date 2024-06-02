Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Vladimir Putin

Putin's 600mph Missiles Blitz: Photos Shows the Moment of a Devastating Russian Strike on Ukraine's Largest Hydro-Electricity Plant

vladimir putin missiles russian strike ukraine hydro electricity plant
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 2 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Russian despot Vladimir Putin's KH-101 missiles targeted Ukraine's largest hydro plant, the Dnipro Hydro-electric Power Plant.

The attack, which occurred on Saturday, June 1, left the plant in a critical condition, raising fears of a potential catastrophic flood downstream in the Dnipro River.

Article continues below advertisement
vladimir putin missiles russian strike ukraine hydro electricity plant
Source: Telegram

The Dnipro plant, situated on a bridge in Zaporizhzhia, was struck by the 600-mph rocket despite having been targeted by Russian forces previously on March 22.

Ukrainian workers were still in the process of repairing the plant from the previous attack when the missiles hit, exacerbating the damage caused.

The assault, part of an overnight blitz employing KH-101 missiles, marks the second major attack on the Dnipro Hydro-electric Power Plant since March.

The plant's generating capacity has been severely crippled, with any breach of the 200ft dam posing a significant risk of flooding downstream.

Article continues below advertisement
vladimir putin missiles russian strike ukraine hydro electricity plant
Source: Telegram
Article continues below advertisement

The significance of this attack lies in the potential threat it poses not only to the plant itself but also to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe.

The Zaporizhzhia plant relies on external power sources to prevent a disaster, and any further aggression towards the dam could lead to floods affecting nearby Ukrainian cities, including Zaporizhzhia, Nikopol, and Kherson, impacting nearly 900,000 people.

MORE ON:
Vladimir Putin
Article continues below advertisement
vladimir putin missiles russian strike ukraine hydro electricity plant
Source: Telegram
Article continues below advertisement

Ivan Fedorov, a Zaporizhzhia official, expressed the critical condition of the Dnipro Hydro-electric Power Station, emphasizing the urgency in addressing the situation promptly.

Amidst the destruction caused, he stated, "We will certainly do everything as quickly as possible, and the enemy will answer for all this."

The use of KH-101 missiles by Russia in both the recent attack and the previous strike in March highlights the severity of the situation. These long-range rockets, each costing $10 million, are capable of devastating moving targets, as seen in the destruction inflicted upon the hydro plant.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar

The ongoing assaults by Russian forces on energy facilities across different regions in Ukraine, including Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Ivano-Frankivsk, have resulted in debilitating electricity outages for the civilian population.

Moreover, past incidents, such as the breach of the Kakhovka Dam in June 2023, underscore the ecological and humanitarian consequences of such attacks.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.