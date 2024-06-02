Putin's 600mph Missiles Blitz: Photos Shows the Moment of a Devastating Russian Strike on Ukraine's Largest Hydro-Electricity Plant

The Dnipro plant, situated on a bridge in Zaporizhzhia, was struck by the 600-mph rocket despite having been targeted by Russian forces previously on March 22.

Ukrainian workers were still in the process of repairing the plant from the previous attack when the missiles hit, exacerbating the damage caused.

The assault, part of an overnight blitz employing KH-101 missiles, marks the second major attack on the Dnipro Hydro-electric Power Plant since March.

The plant's generating capacity has been severely crippled, with any breach of the 200ft dam posing a significant risk of flooding downstream.