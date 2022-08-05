Russia, Ukraine Trade Conflicting Statements About Rocket Fire Near Nuclear Power Plant
Both Russia and Ukraine are blaming each other for the recent bombing of power lines near a nuclear power plant, Radar has learned.
A Russian-installed administration in the occupied city of Enerhodar said Aug. 5 that a Ukrainian artillery strike had cut power lines at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest.
A statement on Telegram noted that a fire had broken out at the plant, which continues to be staffed by Ukrainian technicians, but that power needed for the safe functioning of the reactors had been cut off.
A separate statement on Telegram from national nuclear energy company Energoatom painted a different or perhaps additional picture. "On the evening of August 5, Russian terrorists shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant for the second time using multiple launch rocket systems,” it said. “Three shells hit the site of the plant, near one of the power units where the nuclear reactor is located.”
A separate statement on Telegram fromnational nuclear energy company Energoatom painted a different or perhaps additional picture. "On the evening of August 5, Russian terrorists shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant for the second time using multiple launch rocket systems,” it said. “Three shells hit the site of the plant, near one of the power units where the nuclear reactor is located.”
A separate dispatch from the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense notes that the Russians have occupied the plant for basically the entirety of the war and may be using it as a “cover” for their nearby forces.
That is, stationing equipment and forces nearby, knowing Ukrainians will be reluctant to fire anywhere near the plant.
“Russia’s intentions regarding the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remain unclear,” the Ministry stated. “However, the actions they have undertaken at the facility have likely undermined the security and safety of the plant’s normal operations.”
At press time, despite no leak being detected at the plant, technicians had disconnected the reactor for safety. A photo handed out by Energoatom shows major damage to the top, center portion of a five-story windowed building.
The structure appears to be an administrative one, and not in any way part of the central operating features of the nuclear reactor facility.