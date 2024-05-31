Your tip
'He's Not a Very Healthy Man': Ex-Top Trump Executive Says Guilty Verdict Will put 'Strain' on Trump's Health

donald trump obese flatulent old man job keep out prison cnn pp
By:

May 31 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

A former top Trump executive predicted the guilty verdict in Donald's hush money trial will "put a strain" on the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee's overall well-being.

Jack O'Donnell, the former president and COO of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, speculated the stress of Trump's legal battles will continue to weigh on the politician after others commented on his appearance this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

donald trump pick senator tom cotton arkansas running mate
"To other people's point about the way he looked in court, I mean, his health, you know — this is going to put a strain on his health, and I hate to say that," O'Donnell told Erin Burnett on CNN. "That will be not interesting to see, but, you know, he's not a very healthy man."

"So, this is going to be very stressful for him, whether he puts on that face or not," added O'Donnell.

Trump repeated claims the trial was "rigged" on Thursday after being convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a case stemming from a $130k payment that silenced adult film star Stormy Daniels, vehemently denying wrongdoing throughout the proceedings.

hes not a very healthy man ex top trump executive says guilty verdict will put strain on trumps health
During the interview, Burnett asked O'Donnell what he thinks Trump's next steps will be now that he is officially the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime. A Daily Mail poll showed that Trump got a six-point bump in approval numbers after being found guilty.

Trump blasted New York state Judge Juan Merchan, prosecutors and the verdict at a news conference at Trump Tower this morning ahead of his scheduling hearing set for July 11.

hes not a very healthy man ex top trump executive says guilty verdict will put strain on trumps health
"This is all done by Biden and his people. This is done by Washington. No one has ever seen anything like this," Trump told the press.

O'Donnell said his reaction did not come as a surprise, adding, "Well, he got caught … you know, with his hand in the cookie jar, so to speak, so he's not happy."

"This is how the man runs his business, and I don't think he's going to change who he is, quite frankly," O'Donnell said. "He's never going to show remorse, you know, over this conviction. And … he's going to continue to be Donald Trump."

merrick garland donald trump mar a lago raid
President Joe Biden made his remarks about the trial while briefly speaking to reporters at the White House.

"It's reckless, it's dangerous, it's irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don't like the verdict," Biden said.

