'He's Not a Very Healthy Man': Ex-Top Trump Executive Says Guilty Verdict Will put 'Strain' on Trump's Health
A former top Trump executive predicted the guilty verdict in Donald's hush money trial will "put a strain" on the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee's overall well-being.
Jack O'Donnell, the former president and COO of Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, speculated the stress of Trump's legal battles will continue to weigh on the politician after others commented on his appearance this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"To other people's point about the way he looked in court, I mean, his health, you know — this is going to put a strain on his health, and I hate to say that," O'Donnell told Erin Burnett on CNN. "That will be not interesting to see, but, you know, he's not a very healthy man."
"So, this is going to be very stressful for him, whether he puts on that face or not," added O'Donnell.
Trump repeated claims the trial was "rigged" on Thursday after being convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a case stemming from a $130k payment that silenced adult film star Stormy Daniels, vehemently denying wrongdoing throughout the proceedings.
During the interview, Burnett asked O'Donnell what he thinks Trump's next steps will be now that he is officially the first U.S. president to be convicted of a crime. A Daily Mail poll showed that Trump got a six-point bump in approval numbers after being found guilty.
Trump blasted New York state Judge Juan Merchan, prosecutors and the verdict at a news conference at Trump Tower this morning ahead of his scheduling hearing set for July 11.
- ‘This is Why the Ratings on CNN are so Low’: Trump VP Candidate Tim Scott Gets In Heated Stouch With Anchor Abby Phillip
- 'The View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin 'Felt Like America Won' When Trump Was Convicted
- Inside 'Inhumane' Rikers Island Jail Said to be 'Ready' for Ex-Prez Donald Trump After Hush Money Convictions
"This is all done by Biden and his people. This is done by Washington. No one has ever seen anything like this," Trump told the press.
O'Donnell said his reaction did not come as a surprise, adding, "Well, he got caught … you know, with his hand in the cookie jar, so to speak, so he's not happy."
"This is how the man runs his business, and I don't think he's going to change who he is, quite frankly," O'Donnell said. "He's never going to show remorse, you know, over this conviction. And … he's going to continue to be Donald Trump."
President Joe Biden made his remarks about the trial while briefly speaking to reporters at the White House.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"It's reckless, it's dangerous, it's irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don't like the verdict," Biden said.