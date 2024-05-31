"To other people's point about the way he looked in court, I mean, his health, you know — this is going to put a strain on his health, and I hate to say that," O'Donnell told Erin Burnett on CNN. "That will be not interesting to see, but, you know, he's not a very healthy man."

"So, this is going to be very stressful for him, whether he puts on that face or not," added O'Donnell.

Trump repeated claims the trial was "rigged" on Thursday after being convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in a case stemming from a $130k payment that silenced adult film star Stormy Daniels, vehemently denying wrongdoing throughout the proceedings.