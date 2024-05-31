‘This is Why the Ratings on CNN are so Low’: Trump VP Candidate Tim Scott Gets In Heated Stouch With Anchor Abby Phillip

CNN's Abby Phillip and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott clashed over predictions about whether Donald Trump would follow through on his vows for revenge after the bombshell guilty verdict in his New York hush money trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Thursday night, after a jury convicted the ex-president on all 34 felony counts, Phillip interviewed Scott about how the verdict may dictate Trump's actions moving forward, particularly if he were to win the upcoming presidential election.

The host recalled a statement Trump made last June — hours after he pleaded not guilty to the charges — when he promised a crowd of supporters in New Jersey that he would "appoint a real prosecutor to go after the most corrupt president in the history of America, Joe Biden, and go after the Biden crime family."