Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'The View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin 'Felt Like America Won' When Trump Was Convicted

sunny hostin stunned as she didnt realize donald trump is that orange pp
Source: @theview/x;mega

Sunny Hostin revealed that she "felt like America won" when Donald Trump's guilty verdict came down.

By:

May 31 2024, Published 6:13 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The View's co-hosts swapped stories about their responses to Donald Trump's conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, with Sunny Hostin revealing that she "felt like America won" when the guilty verdict came down, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"This is a very unique moment in history. That is why we are at the table," Whoopi Goldberg began on Friday's show, per Mediaite, trying to hold back laughter while announcing that the former president is now officially a convicted felon.

"This is a man who made my life a living hell for four years, has made the life of our country a living hell for six years and so he deserves to be [held] accountable," Ana Navarro said, revealing that she alternated between excitement and "somber" feelings over the news.

Article continues below advertisement
sunny hostin describes donald trumps startling tan
Source: MEGA

"This is a man who made my life a living hell for four years," Ana Navarro said.

"I remember feeling like something punched me in my chest and it wasn’t because — this isn’t a binary reaction, it’s not because I’m sad or happy. It was so somber and sober to get that news, because we're living in a country where we have a former president convicted who's also running for office," Sara Haines agreed.

"And it also reminded me ... I was scared, because I thought of how violent things have been happening, politically and otherwise," she continued. "People are dangerous with their speech. There's a lot of stuff going on, the country is divided, not everyone sees this ruling the same way."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
sara haines not quitting the view
Source: MEGA

"It was so somber and sober to get that news," Sara Haines recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

But for Hostin, it was a purely joyful moment. "I was at my daughter’s high school graduation… I didn’t feel somber," she said. “I felt like the Knicks won the tournament! I felt like America won! I felt like New York won! I felt the Manhattan DA’s office won! I felt like I won!”

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who was the White House Director of Strategic Communications in the Trump administration, tempered Hostin's happiness with a warning about the future.

"Knowing Donald Trump personally, there’s something in him that thinks he’s untouchable and will get away with everything, and even though this was the likely outcome, I don’t think he thought it was going to come," she explained. "He’s going to do and say absolutely anything that he can to get elected, so buckle up because it’s rage and retribution ahead."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.