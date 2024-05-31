'The View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin 'Felt Like America Won' When Trump Was Convicted

The View's co-hosts swapped stories about their responses to Donald Trump's conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, with Sunny Hostin revealing that she "felt like America won" when the guilty verdict came down, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"This is a very unique moment in history. That is why we are at the table," Whoopi Goldberg began on Friday's show, per Mediaite, trying to hold back laughter while announcing that the former president is now officially a convicted felon.

"This is a man who made my life a living hell for four years, has made the life of our country a living hell for six years and so he deserves to be [held] accountable," Ana Navarro said, revealing that she alternated between excitement and "somber" feelings over the news.