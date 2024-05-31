'The View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin 'Felt Like America Won' When Trump Was Convicted
The View's co-hosts swapped stories about their responses to Donald Trump's conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, with Sunny Hostin revealing that she "felt like America won" when the guilty verdict came down, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"This is a very unique moment in history. That is why we are at the table," Whoopi Goldberg began on Friday's show, per Mediaite, trying to hold back laughter while announcing that the former president is now officially a convicted felon.
"This is a man who made my life a living hell for four years, has made the life of our country a living hell for six years and so he deserves to be [held] accountable," Ana Navarro said, revealing that she alternated between excitement and "somber" feelings over the news.
"I remember feeling like something punched me in my chest and it wasn’t because — this isn’t a binary reaction, it’s not because I’m sad or happy. It was so somber and sober to get that news, because we're living in a country where we have a former president convicted who's also running for office," Sara Haines agreed.
"And it also reminded me ... I was scared, because I thought of how violent things have been happening, politically and otherwise," she continued. "People are dangerous with their speech. There's a lot of stuff going on, the country is divided, not everyone sees this ruling the same way."
But for Hostin, it was a purely joyful moment. "I was at my daughter’s high school graduation… I didn’t feel somber," she said. “I felt like the Knicks won the tournament! I felt like America won! I felt like New York won! I felt the Manhattan DA’s office won! I felt like I won!”
Alyssa Farah Griffin, who was the White House Director of Strategic Communications in the Trump administration, tempered Hostin's happiness with a warning about the future.
"Knowing Donald Trump personally, there’s something in him that thinks he’s untouchable and will get away with everything, and even though this was the likely outcome, I don’t think he thought it was going to come," she explained. "He’s going to do and say absolutely anything that he can to get elected, so buckle up because it’s rage and retribution ahead."