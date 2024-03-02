CNN Stars Kaitlan Collins and Abby Phillip Being 'Seen Across the Industry as an Irreparable Failure'

According to Puck News, CNN's primetime lineup of Collins and Phillip are considered "uncomfortable anchors" who are increasingly seen across the industry as an "irreparable failure."

The ratings for the network's hosts have failed to meet expectations, losing to MSNBC for 23 months straight and coming nowhere near the numbers Fox News is getting in their time slots.

One high-level talent agent was reportedly overheard referring to Abby as “Ambien Phillip.”