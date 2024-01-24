Home > Politics > CNN CNN's Abby Phillip Fires Back at 'Troll' Keith Olbermann After He Labels Her An 'Absolute Disaster' Over On-Air Performance Source: MEGA Phillip didn't hold back. By: Aaron Johnson Jan. 24 2024, Published 9:49 a.m. ET

CNN host Abby Phillip called out ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann after he attacked her on-air performance on social media. Last night, Phillip was part of CNN's coverage of the New Hampshire primary where Donald Trump easily beat Nikki Haley.

CNN has to address the reality that @abbydphillip has been an absolute disaster and that this foot-in-mouth editorial is the first thing she's gotten noticed for since her show debuted https://t.co/V4WURd0Ua3 — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) January 24, 2024

During the post-vote coverage, Phillip said on-air, "As Nikki Haley put it — I think it's actually such a smart way to put it — maybe the first party to let go of their 80 years old might be the victor, but who's gonna be the one to move first? ... nobody wants Trump, nobody wants Biden." Olbermann reposted a clip of Phillip stating her opinion with a critical caption.

He wrote, "CNN has to address the reality that @abbydphillip has been an absolute disaster and that this foot-in-mouth editorial is the first thing she's gotten noticed for since her show debuted." Phillip quickly caught wind of the remark and decided to respond.

Phillip told Olbermann, "Or, you can come to terms with the reality of your irrelevance and stop being a nasty social media troll. But that’s entirely up to you." Followers were quick to take sides. One asked Phillip, "You’re a journalist — and you said that the reality is that “nobody” wants Biden? Nobody? What’s your metric for defining “nobody”? Because I know a great many people who do in fact want Biden. And if you’re going to throw polling at me I will counter with the fact that any percentage of people who favor Biden disputes your ridiculous claim." They added, "Why can’t you be held accountable for your words?"

One Phillip supporter wrote, "I like Abby and her show. She should be on an hour earlier honestly. Keith I don’t even know what network you’re on." While another wrote, "I’m disappointed. Had hopes for her. Sometimes she is good and pushes back but this was a serious error."

Another supporter wrote, "How pathetic of a man must one be to continuously come after others as your own once-bright star has dimmed. You could actually conduct yourself far better than you do, but you don't, which is why no one respects you. It's why no one wants to work with you or deal with you. Abby is doing an outstanding job, and I promise you she won't screw up her career the way you've done yours." Olbermann has yet to respond to Phillip putting him on blast.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, in 2022, sources claimed Olbermann had reached out to CNN about potentially taking over Chris Cuomo's spot but the network didn't bite. The ex-MSNBC host denied he ever reached out to the network.