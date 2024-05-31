Inside 'Inhumane' Rikers Island Jail Said to be 'Ready' for Ex-Prez Donald Trump After Hush Money Convictions

Donald Trump became the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a crime this week when the jury in the Stormy Daniels hush money trial found him guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Sentencing is set for July 11, and New York City's Rikers Island is said to be "ready" for the ex-prez if he does get jail time, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Our amazing commissioner, she is prepared for whatever comes on Rikers Island. I’m pretty sure she would be prepared to manage and deal with the situation," New York Mayor Eric Adams said earlier this month after Judge Juan Merchan threatened jail time if Trump continued defying the gag order placed on him. "They’re professionals. They’ll be ready."

While Trump may not see any jail time at all, he does face up to four years in prison. If he ends up with a sentence of one year or less, he will likely serve his time on Rikers Island, home to the Department of Correction's seven jails and one of the most notorious correctional institutions in the country.