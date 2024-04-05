New York City Mayor Eric Adams Under Federal Investigation Over Alleged Flight Upgrades: Report
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is under FBI investigation for free flight upgrades, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Adams reportedly received free upgrades from Turkish Airlines that bumped him up to first class status.
According to the New York Times, federal investigators are looking into Adams' mayoral campaign — and have zeroed in on free airfare upgrades. The embattled politician received complimentary upgrades on the highest seat class available for commercial passengers on international flights.
The probe is part of a broader corruption inquiry involving Adams, aides to the mayor and a top Turkish Airline executive. Sources close to the probe said investigators are seeking to determine whether or not donations from Turkey were made in exchange for political favors.
Adams' home was also subjected to an FBI raid in November, in which federal agents seized his phones and electronic devices.
Investigators have also searched the homes of former Turkish Airline executive Cenk Öcal, as well as Adams’ top fundraiser Brianna Suggs and the mayor's office director of protocol for international affairs, Rana Abbasova.
One alleged political favor investigators are said to be looking into is whether or not Adams pressured the NYC fire department into approving the Turkish government's high-rise consulate building in Manhattan following a delay with the operating certificate due to safety concerns.
Adams has also been heavily involved with Turkish Airlines, well beyond that of a normal customer.
According to the New York Times, the mayor has "attended meetings and events" with representatives from Turkish Airlines, which is half-owned by the Turkish sovereign wealth fund. The events were said to take place in the presence of Turkish executives who boasted their own ties to the Turkish government, including President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
According to two sources familiar with the probe, investigators have "developed evidence that Mr. Öcal helped arrange at least some of the upgrades in coordination with Ms. Abbasova."
Adams' attorney, Brendan McGuire, released a statement on Thursday regarding the mayor's free flight upgrades.
"As borough president, the mayor consistently disclosed his official travel to Turkey, did not receive any improper upgrades and did nothing inappropriate in exchange for an upgrade," McGuire's statement read.
"Speculation is not evidence. We look forward to a just and timely conclusion to this investigation."