New York City Mayor Eric Adams Under Federal Investigation Over Alleged Flight Upgrades: Report

According to the New York Times, federal investigators are looking into Adams' mayoral campaign — and have zeroed in on free airfare upgrades. The embattled politician received complimentary upgrades on the highest seat class available for commercial passengers on international flights.

The probe is part of a broader corruption inquiry involving Adams, aides to the mayor and a top Turkish Airline executive. Sources close to the probe said investigators are seeking to determine whether or not donations from Turkey were made in exchange for political favors.