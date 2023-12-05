NYC Mayor Eric Adams' Accuser is a 'Serial Litigant' Who Has Launched Dozens of Other Cases Against Exes and Employers: Report

The woman suing New York City Mayor Eric Adams for sexual assault was recently described as a “serial litigant” who has reportedly filed dozens of other lawsuits against exes, employers, and major companies, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after an unidentified 67-year-old woman sued Adams for $5 million last week in connection to an alleged 1993 sexual assault, it was revealed that the mayor’s accuser also launched more than one dozen civil lawsuits over the past 30 years.