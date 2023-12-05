Your tip
NYC Mayor Eric Adams' Accuser is a 'Serial Litigant' Who Has Launched Dozens of Other Cases Against Exes and Employers: Report

The woman suing New York City Mayor Eric Adams for sexual assault was recently described as a “serial litigant."

Dec. 5 2023, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

The woman suing New York City Mayor Eric Adams for sexual assault was recently described as a “serial litigant” who has reportedly filed dozens of other lawsuits against exes, employers, and major companies, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after an unidentified 67-year-old woman sued Adams for $5 million last week in connection to an alleged 1993 sexual assault, it was revealed that the mayor’s accuser also launched more than one dozen civil lawsuits over the past 30 years.

An unidentified 67-year-old woman sued Adams for $5 million last week in connection to an alleged 1993 sexual assault.

According to Daily Mail, Adams’ sexual assault accuser “routinely alleges negligence or discrimination” and “often represents herself” in court. She even reportedly appealed one ruling up to the Supreme Court.

Also surprising was the revelation that Adams’ accuser once self-published a book about writing appeal petitions to the Supreme Court.

She described herself as an “Erin Brockovich-esque figure” in the foreword to the book, and reportedly used her case against Miami-Dade County Public Schools as the basis for the work.

“Never give up. You just may win. Use this book as a guide to writing your own legal briefs,” the mayor’s accuser wrote.

Adams’ sexual assault accuser “routinely alleges negligence or discrimination” and “often represents herself” in court.

“You will then have the satisfaction of knowing that you did not have to hire an expensive, incompetent, crooked or greedy lawyer to represent your interests,” she added in another passage of the book.

Besides the Miami-Dade School Board, Adams’ accuser also reportedly sued American Airlines, a Miami condo association, a Florida casino, and her estranged husband.

“I am 66 years old and permanently disabled,” she wrote in one civil lawsuit filed against her estranged husband in March 2022. “He has not provided any financial support. He defaulted our mortgage, currently owing $14,050.89.”

“I am in danger of losing my home of 22 years,” Adams’ accuser continued in that complaint. “I need alimony to pay bills, mortgage, and repairs to the house caused by my husband's damage. I also need money for clothes damaged by him.”

The alleged victim has sued American Airlines, a Miami condo association, a Florida casino, and her estranged husband.

New York City

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the still unidentified woman made headlines last week when she sued New York City Mayor Eric Adams for an alleged sexual assault that allegedly occurred in 1993.

The alleged incident occurred when both Adams and his accuser were working for the New York City Transit Police and the NYPD.

“Plaintiff was sexually assaulted by Defendant Eric Adams in New York, New York in 1993 while they both worked for the City of New York,” she wrote in last week’s complaint.

Mayor Eric Adams has denied his accuser's shocking allegations.

The accuser also named the NYPD's Transit Bureau and Guardian Association as co-defendants in the case.

Mayor Adams has since denied the alleged sexual assault ever took place, and he also denied knowing his accuser.

“It absolutely did not happen,” Adams, 63, responded. “I don’t recall ever meeting this person. And I would never harm anyone in that magnitude. It did not happen.”

“It’s going to go its course; it’s going take its process. But it did not happen,” he continued. “And that is not who I am, and that’s who I have never been in my professional life.”

