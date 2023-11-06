Your tip
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Denies Knowledge of Foreign Fundraising After Feds Raid Aide's Home

Source: MEGA

Eric Adans is confronted about federal probe looking into his campaign donors.

Nov. 6 2023, Published 1:03 p.m. ET

New York City mayor Eric Adams denied having any knowledge of the Brooklyn-based construction firm that's at the center of a federal probe concerning his campaign finances, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Though he denied having any knowledge of KSK Construction Group, Adams admitted that he's had contact with one of his top fundraisers, whose home was raided by the FBI last week in connection to the probe.

Source: MEGA

Adams denied knowing anyone from KSK Construction during an interview on Sunday.

On Sunday, during an interview with PIX11's Dan Mannarino, the controversial mayor was asked if he knew or had ever worked with someone affiliated with KSK Construction, which is owned by Erden Arkan.

"Not of my knowledge," Adams replied.

Source: MEGA

The home of one of Adams' top donors in 2021 was raided last Thursday.

"I am not familiar with this organization at all … It’s one of the many different groups and organizations that contributes to the campaign," Adams added on the extent of his knowledge of KSK Construction.

Adams later revealed that he's "communicated' with top fundraiser Briana Suggs, 25, whose Crown Heights home was raided by FBI agents on Thursday in relation to the probe.

Source: MEGA

The raid was part of a probe investigating potential straw donors to the Adams campaign/

"I have communicated with her since this incident took place," Adams said of Suggs. "She’s communicating with the team’s attorney, and they’re going to continue to do so."

According to the Post, law enforcement sources claimed that Suggs' apartment was raided for evidence that connected her to an alleged plot to funnel foreign money through the Adams campaign for political favors.

The Brooklyn construction company is accused of attempted to distribute money from Turkey through the top-donor for Adams campaign.

Source: MEGA

Adams said his office will comply '100%' with the investigation.

The plot hinges on potential straw donors, which means individuals or companies are used like fronts to make the illegal donations.

According to financial documents, 11 KSK Construction employees donated to Adams campaign on the same day in 2021 — and more bizarrely, the 11 separate donations were made in the same amount.

In total, the 11 KSK Construction employees donated $14,000 to the Adams campaign.

Adams has previously denied the allegations and said he has "full confidence" in Suggs, who emerged as a young political influence who raised more than $18 million for the NYC mayor's campaign in 2021.

"Where’s there’s smoke, there’s not always fire," Adams said on Sunday as he vowed that his office would comply "100%" with the probe.

So far, neither Adams, Arkan or Suggs have been charged with any crimes related to the probe.

