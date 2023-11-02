Home > Scandals > FBI FBI Raids Home of Top Eric Adams Fundraiser as NYC Mayor Abruptly Cancels White House Visit Source: MEGA The FBI raided the home of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ top campaign fundraiser. By: Connor Surmonte Nov. 2 2023, Published 1:55 p.m. ET

The FBI raided the home of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ top campaign fundraiser, RadarOnline.com can report. In a sudden development to come as the mayor was en route to Washington, D.C. on Thursday to meet with White House officials about the ongoing NYC migrant crisis, the FBI raided the Brooklyn home of Brianna Suggs.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The FBI raided the Brooklyn home of Brianna Suggs.

“We are at that location carrying out law enforcement action,” an FBI source confirmed. According to the New York Times, Suggs was a “key campaign consultant” for Adams during his 2021 campaign for mayor.

She reportedly raised $18.4 million for Adams' 2021 campaign, and more than $2.5 million so far for his 2025 reelection effort. Suggs was reportedly questioned during the raid, although it is currently unclear whether anyone was arrested or the subject of an investigation connected to the sudden search and seizure operation launched on Thursday morning.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Suggs was a “key campaign consultant” for Adams during his 2021 campaign for mayor.

"The campaign has always held itself to the highest standards,” Vito Pitta, a 2021 campaign counsel to Adams, said. “The campaign will of course comply with any inquiries, as appropriate.” Meanwhile, Mayor Adams abruptly canceled his trip to Washington, D.C. after it was revealed that his top campaign fundraiser’s home was raided by the FBI.

“The mayor is returning to New York City to address a matter,” Charles Lutvak, a spokesman for Adams, said. “These meetings will be rescheduled as soon as possible.” “He is returning to deal with a matter,” Lutvak repeated without elaborating on the specifics of the “matter.”

Article continues below advertisement

On my way to DC to join my fellow mayors to talk with our federal partners about the asylum seeker crisis. Follow along throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/K6bvwP4gwQ — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) November 2, 2023

Adams posted a video to X at approximately 7:40 AM while en route to Washington, D.C. The NYC mayor said that he intended to meet with congressional members and White House officials to discuss the asylum and migrant “real issue” taking place in his city. "On my way to DC to join my fellow mayors to talk with our federal partners about the asylum seeker crisis," he wrote. "Follow along throughout the day. Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Mayor Adams was expected to be joined by his Democratic counterparts from Chicago and Denver during his visit to the White House on Thursday. NYPD sources also confirmed that Adams' sudden return to New York “does not appear” to be related to any public safety emergencies unfolding in the city.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Adams canceled his trip to Washington, D.C. and returned home amid the raid development.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Adams previously came under fire when the Times accused the NYC mayor of “doctoring” a photo of a murdered police officer earlier this year. The outlet claimed that the photo was a printed-out Google image that was provided to Adams by an aide and doctored to make it appear aged.

Adams’ office fired back at the paper’s claims and called the Times “disgusting.” "It is disgusting that The New York Times has chosen to have Robert Venable's friends and family relive the tragic murder of a loved one for nothing more than feeding its obsession with dissecting every single moment of Mayor Adams' life as the paper continues its unsuccessful campaign to paint the mayor as a liar," Adams spokesman Fabien Levy said at the time.

Powered by RedCircle