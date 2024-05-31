Home > Politics > Joe Biden WATCH: President Joe Biden Gives 'Creepy Smile' When Asked About Donald Trump's Guilty Hush Money Verdict Source: MEGA President Joe Biden raised eyebrows this week when he gave a “creepy smile” upon being asked about Donald Trump’s guilty hush money verdict. By: Connor Surmonte May 31 2024, Published 3:23 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden raised eyebrows and pitchforks when he gave a “creepy smile” upon being asked about Donald Trump’s guilty hush money verdict, RadarOnline.com can report. The eerie incident occurred on Friday as President Biden gave a speech at the White House regarding Trump’s recent conviction and the ongoing conflict taking place between Israel and Hamas in the Palestinian city of Rafah.

This is the creepiest president I've ever seen!



Just look at the smile, and the walk, everything points to him being an absolute creep!



He is an embarrassment to the country! #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/nsZyYjSvZM — Street Politics USA (@StreetPoliticUS) May 31, 2024

The 81-year-old president began his White House speech by saying a few words “about what happened yesterday in New York City.” “The American principle that no one is above the law was reaffirmed,” Biden began. “Donald Trump was given every opportunity to defend himself.”

“Trump will be given the opportunity – as he should – to appeal that decision, just like everyone else has that opportunity,” the current commander-in-chief continued. “That’s how the American system of justice works.” President Biden also warned that it was “dangerous,” “reckless,” and “irresponsible” for Trump and his supporters to call the recent criminal hush money trial “rigged” simply because “they don’t like the verdict.”

Source: MEGA The eerie incident occurred on Friday as President Biden gave a speech at the White House regarding Trump’s recent conviction.

Biden acknowledged that the U.S. justice system is “literally the cornerstone of America” and emphasized that “we should never allow anyone to tear it down.” Flash forward to the end of the president’s speech, which ultimately took an unsettling turn when he was asked about Trump while sauntering away from the podium after his remarks were finished.

“Donald Trump refers to himself as a political prisoner and blames you directly,” one reporter asked. “What is your response to that, sir?” But rather than answer the reporter’s question, President Biden slowly turned around and gave what many described as a “creepy,” “evil,” and “sly” smile. He then exited the room.

Source: X “Even my mother called me and asked if I saw how creepy it was."

Several viewers who watched President Biden's speech from the White House on Friday rushed to social media to discuss just how "creepy" the incident was. "Holy s--- that's creepy," one user tweeted beneath a clip of the now-viral moment.

“Even my mother called me and asked if I saw how creepy it was,” another person wrote. “Never in my life have I ever seen a politician make a statement so evil without uttering a sound,” yet another X user commented.

Source: MEGA Trump became the first former U.S. president in history to be convicted on criminal charges on Thursday.

“Disgusting evil creep,” one more viewer responded. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden’s remarks about Trump’s recent criminal conviction were not the first time the current president spoke about his predecessor’s guilty verdict.

On Thursday, shortly after a New York jury found Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide a hush money payment, Biden took to social media to share a short statement. “There’s only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office,” the president wrote. “At the ballot box.”

