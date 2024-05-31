Ben Who? Jennifer Lopez, 54, Stuns in Green Sequined Skirt and Matching Bra After Sensational Claims of ‘Screaming Fits’ and ‘Panicked Calls’
Despite the ongoing drama as her marriage with Ben Affleck reportedly barrels towards divorce, Jennifer Lopez appeared focused and unbothered as she promoted the launch of her new cocktail this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
The actress, singer, and entrepreneur, 54, stunned as she strolled by a sun-dappled pool in a lime green sequined ensemble with a matching shawl, skirt, and bra with a Light Margarita bottle from her Delola brand.
"Queen of being unbothered. Queen of Green. Queen of Spritzers. Queen of the UNIVERSE," one commenter wrote underneath the video on Instagram.
Her cool and collected demeanor was a stark contrast to sensational behind-the-scenes reports of "screaming fits" and "panicked calls" as divorce rumors swirl around the Hollywood power couple.
"J Lo has had screaming fits — and she's been making panicked, middle-of-the-night phone calls to crisis managers to figure out how she's going to publicly handle this situation," a source claimed to InTouch Weekly.
The insider added, "Her heart is broken and she's barely eating," and J Lo herself recently admitted, "I'm the thinnest I've ever been." But sources connected to J Lo denied the report, telling RadarOnline.com that it was "pretty ridiculous" and "silly."
"She's desperate to save the relationship, not just because she still loves him, but she also wants to save face, from having a fourth failed marriage," another source dished. "Their final days and nights together were excruciatingly difficult. She begged Ben for a second chance, but he said no."
While Ben has been spotted wearing his wedding band again, insiders insist "that won't last" and the marriage is over. "All this time, Ben's friends and family have been asking him what he was thinking — and he doesn't have a good answer. It's like he was under a spell," the tipster said. "He made a huge mistake and feels like such a fool."
Following months of friction stemming from communication issues, personality clashes, and oversharing on social media, the Gone Girl star reportedly moved out of their new $61 million Beverly Hills mansion into a $100,000 per month rental home in Brentwood near his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.
If they do split, it wouldn't be the first time. Bennifer first dated in the early 2000s and even got engaged before calling off the wedding and going their separate ways in 2024. J Lo married Marc Anthony, with whom she shares two children, in June 2004, and Ben married Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, in 2005.
They rekindled their romance nearly two decades later in 2021, tying the knot in a surprise Vegas wedding followed by a more traditional ceremony in the summer of 2022. But less than two years later, the pair are allegedly on “two completely different pages most of the time. The honeymoon phase has worn off.”