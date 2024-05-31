Ben Who? Jennifer Lopez, 54, Stuns in Green Sequined Skirt and Matching Bra After Sensational Claims of ‘Screaming Fits’ and ‘Panicked Calls’

Despite the ongoing drama as her marriage with Ben Affleck reportedly barrels towards divorce, Jennifer Lopez appeared focused and unbothered as she promoted the launch of her new cocktail this week, RadarOnline.com can report.

The actress, singer, and entrepreneur, 54, stunned as she strolled by a sun-dappled pool in a lime green sequined ensemble with a matching shawl, skirt, and bra with a Light Margarita bottle from her Delola brand.

"Queen of being unbothered. Queen of Green. Queen of Spritzers. Queen of the UNIVERSE," one commenter wrote underneath the video on Instagram.