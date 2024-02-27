Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Settles $1.6 Million Battle Over Late Mom’s Unpaid Loan
Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough hashed out an agreement with one of her late mom’s creditors — ending a $1.6 million war.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, this week, Riley, the administrator of her mother’s estate, informed the court that a settlement was reached with Barclays Bank.
Riley asked for all future hearings on the dispute to be vacated.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Riley filed a petition asking that the estate not be on the hook for the debt.
In the filing, Riley explained that Lisa Marie owned an 11-bedroom home in Rotherfield named Coes Hall. The home was purchased in 2010 with a loan from Barclays Bank.
The bank said that Lisa owed $1.6 million on Coes Hall. Barclays claimed Lisa Marie had personally guaranteed the payment when she obtained the loan.
The bank demanded the estate be ordered to cover the debt. Riley argued the estate was not responsible because the statute of limitations ran out on the claims.
She said Barclays had a deadline to file a lawsuit by January 12, 2023 but waited too long. Now, the court battle has been resolved.
Riley still has to deal with a $3.8 million creditor’s claim over an unpaid loan Lisa Marie obtained with Graceland used as collateral.
The only beneficiaries of Lisa Marie’s estate are Riley and her twin daughters Harper and Finley. Riley paid her grandmother Priscilla $1 million to back off trying to be administrator of Lisa Marie’s estate.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lisa Marie passed away on January 12, 2023, from complications from bariatric surgery she had years before. She was 54.
Lisa Marie had oxycodone and trace amounts of other drugs in her system. They did not contribute to her death, according to the Medical Examiner.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lisa Marie took out life insurance policies before her death that paid her family over $20 million.
Lisa Marie died with massive debt including unpaid loans, $280k owed to her assistant writer, $40k on a Maserati and hundreds of thousands in back taxes. Riley has yet to finish her work as the administrator of the estate.