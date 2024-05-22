'Unhinged Prejudice': Lawyer Alan Dershowitz Slams 'Psycho' Judge Juan Merchan Over 'Shocking' Incident at Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz trashed Judge Juan Merchan this week after the judge allegedly suffered an “outburst” during Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial in New York, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come after both the prosecution and the defense rested their cases on Tuesday, Dershowitz took to Daily Mail to pen a lengthy grievance about an incident that allegedly unfolded during the trial’s proceedings on Monday.