'Disaster': Former Trump Lawyer Slams the Ex-President for Insisting Bob Costello Testify in Hush Money Trial

Bill Brennan , former payroll lawyer for Donald Trump , slammed the ex-president for insisting Bob Costello take the stand in his criminal hush money case, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Brennan previously served as Trump's attorney for his payroll corporation in a tax fraud trial and represented the ex-president in his second impeachment.

The former Trump attorney revealed his thoughts on Costello being called as a defense witness during an appearance on CNN This Morning's Tuesday, May 21 edition.