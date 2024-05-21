'Disaster': Former Trump Lawyer Slams the Ex-President for Insisting Bob Costello Testify in Hush Money Trial
Bill Brennan, former payroll lawyer for Donald Trump, slammed the ex-president for insisting Bob Costello take the stand in his criminal hush money case, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Brennan branded Costello's testimony a "disaster" for Trump's defense.
Brennan previously served as Trump's attorney for his payroll corporation in a tax fraud trial and represented the ex-president in his second impeachment.
The former Trump attorney revealed his thoughts on Costello being called as a defense witness during an appearance on CNN This Morning's Tuesday, May 21 edition.
Costello previously represented the ex-president's former lawyer and self-described "fixer," Michael Cohen. While on the stand, Costello sparked several heated moments — and in one instance, prompted Judge Juan Merchan to clear the courtroom so that he could admonish the witness' behavior under oath.
During his CNN appearance, Brennan agreed with legal analyst Elie Honig that Costello's testimony ultimately backfired on Trump's legal team, "It was a huge, huge step backward for the defense."
"You are the only one here who has actually been in Trump world and been, kind of a part of that dynamic when people are trying to please the defendant," Dana Bash noted before asking Brennan, "Do you think that part of what he did was that he’s not obviously his lawyer right now, but he’s obviously been very involved with Trump confidants? You think that was part —"
Jake Tapper interrupted and joked, "Attorney General Bob Costello," prompting Brennan to quip back, "Bite my tongue with the in ‘Trump world’ thing…[he’s a] guy I represented."
Brennan then answered Bash's question regarding reports of Trump insisting Costello take the stand, "The lawyers have to run the show."
"The client — I don’t care if the client is the former president of the United States, the lawyers have the client talk about pleading guilty and pleading not guilty, testifying or not. That’s fine. And maybe some input on waiver trial versus jury trial. That’s it," Brennan continued.
"I mean, this was a disaster yesterday because we’re talking about this guy."
On Tuesday, May 21, both sides rested their case without the ex-president taking the stand. Closing arguments are not expected until May 28 due to conflicts with jurors' schedules and the Memorial Day holiday.
Trump previously vowed he would "absolutely" testify in the historic trial.
"I’m testifying. I tell the truth. I mean, all I can do is tell the truth. And the truth is that there is no case," the ex-president said on April 12.