Kimberly Guilfoyle Takes 'Inappropriate To New Level' With Mini-Dress to Flaunt Long Legs
Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, was slammed over the "inappropriate" mini dress she wore to the inauguration of El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kimberly appeared to realize her fashion faux pas and changed out of the skimpy dress before meeting with the world leader, but not before the internet grilled her over the look.
The press secretary of the presidency of El Salvador shared a group photo on X that featured Kimberly on Don Jr.'s arm, as well as ousted Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson.
In the red carpet photo, Kimberly stuck out like a sore thumb. While the rest of the group was dressed in suits and modest dresses, Kimberly appeared to miss the memo on the dress code.
Of the four women posing alongside Kimberly for the group photo, one wore a skirt suit set, another opted for a floor-length gown and fitted blazer and the remaining two kept things conservative with knee-length and midi dresses.
Kimberly, on the other hand, chose a sleeveless, white dress with a hem several inches above her knee and white stiletto pumps.
Social media users dog piled on Kimberly, responding to the post with cropped photos of her alongside clown emojis. Journalist Nicki Swift slammed Kimberly for "taking inappropriate to new level" with the white mini dress.
Don Jr.'s girlfriend appeared to recognize how out of place her outfit was among the other attendees — and when it came time to meet President Bukele, she was seen wearing a different, more modest dress.
Bukele shared a video meeting Don Jr. on X. In the clip, the world leader went around the room shaking hands — and Kimberly had notably changed into a much longer, knee-length white dress.
This isn't the first time Kimberly has been ridiculed for dressing inappropriately to official events. Mere days before she attended the inauguration, Kimberly was slammed over her attire in a photo she posted on Instagram with the ex-president after he was convicted of 34 felonies.
In the photo, Kimberly wore a body-hugging black mini dress featuring an exaggerated floral appliqué and black floral choker necklace. Followers flocked to the comment section to criticize her "bar maid" style.
"Your attire in this picture is less than desirable. Choose classic over bar maid attire, really," wrote one critic. Another replied, "Put some clothes on for goodness sake."
A third echoed, "Kimberly put some clothes on with modesty! Especially on a day like today."
It doesn't look like she is sweating the critics!