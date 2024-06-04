Your tip
Kanye West Accuses OnlyFans Model of Extortion With Lawsuit, Claims He 'Rejected' Her Advances

Source: MEGA; @laurenpisciotta/Instagram
Jun. 4 2024, Updated 6:02 p.m. ET

Kanye West is denying an OnlyFan model's allegations that he sexually harassed her. The rapper said it was quite the opposite, claiming she was actually the one perusing him and began allegedly blackmailing him "when her advances were rejected," RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, Lauren Pisciotta sued Kanye — legally known as Ye — claiming he sent her a slew of vile texts and videos, masturbated while on the phone with her, and obsessed over the penis sizes of the men she dated while she worked for the star.

bianca censori walks out kanye west dining parents australian cafe
Source: MEGA

She also claimed he started allegedly masturbating on their phone calls.

In a scathing response to Pisciotta's accusations, Ye's newest attorney called them "baseless" and revealed the Donda musician will be taking legal action against his accuser.

"In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta, who actively pursued him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when her advances were rejected," Ye's attorney told TMZ on Tuesday.

Pisciotta said Ye convinced her to delete her OnlyFans account one year later, promising to pay her $1 million if she did so. She claimed he soon promoted her to Chief of Staff for his companies, allegedly offering a salary of $4 million.

Pisciotta alleged that Ye sent her at least two videos showing him having sex with a model, masturbated on their calls, and reportedly sent her texts about his manhood and fantasies.

"Is my d--- racist? It is. This f------ racist d--- of mine. I going to beat this f------ racist d--- for being f------ racist. I'm going to stare at pictures of white woman with black asses and beat the s--- out of my racist d--- ... Beating the s--- out of his big black c---," one of the alleged messages read.

In October 2022, Pisciotta said she was fired and allegedly promised a severance package of $3 million but claimed Ye never paid. When it comes to her exit, Ye remembers it differently.

He claimed she wasn't qualified for the position and allegedly demanded unreasonable amounts of cash and gifts, including a $4 million salary, Birkin bags, a Lambo, and more. The rapper also called her conduct "unhinged."

bianca censori walks out kanye west dining parents australian cafe
Source: MEGA

He denied her allegations.

Ye's team alleged that Pisciotta sent him nude photos and solicited herself, accusations his rep said Ye bizarrely denies. They also accused her of extortion and blackmail, alleging she demanded tens of millions of dollars before filing the lawsuit.

"It is evident that Ms. Pisciotta leveraged her association with Ye and his company, and her proximity to him, to seek material gains, clout, and employment through inappropriate means," the statement concluded.

