Kanye West is denying an OnlyFan model's allegations that he sexually harassed her. The rapper said it was quite the opposite, claiming she was actually the one perusing him and began allegedly blackmailing him "when her advances were rejected," RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, Lauren Pisciotta sued Kanye — legally known as Ye — claiming he sent her a slew of vile texts and videos, masturbated while on the phone with her, and obsessed over the penis sizes of the men she dated while she worked for the star.