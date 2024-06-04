She claimed the musician allegedly convinced her to delete her OnlyFans account one year later, promising to pay her $1 million if she did so. That's when Pisciotta said things got weird between her and Ye.

According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, the model claimed he began sending her explicit text messages, including one that read, "See my problem is I be wanting to f--- but then after I f--- I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f----- while I'm f------ them. Then I want her to cheat on me ..."