Kanye West Sued by OnlyFans Model for Alleged Sexual Harassment, Claims Rapper Sent Explicit Texts About Bedroom Fantasies
Kanye West is facing another lawsuit. OnlyFans model Lauren Pisciotta sued the rapper, claiming he send her a slew of vile text messages and videos after hiring her as his assistant, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Pisciotta alleged Ye poached her in July 2021 when she was a successful model, making $1 million per year on the paid-for site.
She claimed the musician allegedly convinced her to delete her OnlyFans account one year later, promising to pay her $1 million if she did so. That's when Pisciotta said things got weird between her and Ye.
According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, the model claimed he began sending her explicit text messages, including one that read, "See my problem is I be wanting to f--- but then after I f--- I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f----- while I'm f------ them. Then I want her to cheat on me ..."
Pisciotta alleged the messages got worse and reportedly escalated to Ye disclosing his intimate fantasies.
"Is my d--- racist? It is. This f------ racist d--- of mine. I going to beat this f------ racist d--- for being f------ racist. I'm going to stare at pictures of white woman with black asses and beat the s--- out of my racist d--- ... Beating the s--- out of his big black c---," another alleged text read.
Pisciotta claimed the alleged harassment seeped into their phone conversations, with Ye reportedly masturbating on their calls. She alleged he'd ask if she could hear or guess what he was doing. The model also claimed the rapper became obsessed with the size of her boyfriends' penises.
Piscoitta said her former boss allegedly sent her at least two videos showing him having sex with a model, and eventually promoted her to Chief of Staff for his companies, offering a salary of $4 million. Pisciotta claimed Ye fired her in October 2022 and allegedly offered her a $3 million severance package but never paid up.
She's suing Ye for alleged breach of contract, sexual harassment, wrongful termination and hostile work environment. RadarOnline.com has reached out to the rapper's team for comment.
As this outlet exclusively reported, Ye recently dropped his lawyer and replaced him with another high-profile attorney on several of his legal cases. While he's facing endless lawsuits, Ye settled one with an ex-Yeezy staffer who also accused him of stiffing her while working for him.