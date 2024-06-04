Your tip
Porsha Williams Still Unable to Film 'RHOA' Inside Simon Guobadia's Mansion That He's Forced to Pay For

porsha williams ex husband simon nanny submits declaration divorce battle mansion unreleased footage rhoa producers
Source: Bravo; @IAMSIMONGUOBADIA/INSTAGRAM

Porsha Williams was given exclusive use of Simon's mansion.

Jun. 3 2024, Published 9:23 p.m. ET

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cameras won't be rolling inside the mansion Porsha Williams shared with Simon Guobadia when Season 16 filming begins—and if her ex wants to enter the home, he better get permission. Legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal the court has decided to stay out of the filming drama for now, declaring the judge will not discuss the issue until the hearing over their prenuptial agreement.

simon guobadia porsha williams cease and desist rhoa filming
Source: MEGA

The judge ruled they will determine the issue of filming/recording at a later date.

"The parties raised the issue of whether the terms of the prenuptial agreement permits or prohibits filming/recording in the Marital Residence. As this matter was not formally noticed for an evidentiary hearing on the substantive issues surrounding the parties’ prenuptial agreement, the Court reserves those issues for later determination," the order dated May 31 read.

"As such, there has been no consideration of the terms of the prenuptial agreement and whether its provisions prohibit, or allow, filming in the marital residence of the parties. Therefore, there should be no reliance on the Court for enforcement of either party’s position regarding the same until after such time as the issue has been heard and ruled upon by Judge Charles Eaton, Jr."

porsha williams simon divorce
Source: MEGA; @simonguobadia/Instagram

The exes have been duking it out over the prenup they signed before their 2022 wedding.

The temporary order also rehashed that Porsha has "immediate sole and exclusive use, control and possession of the marital home," adding Simon is still on the hook for payments and cannot enter the property without "prior written consent."

"Neither party shall enter the other’s residence without prior written consent (text or email is sufficient). Should Husband need to retrieve additional personal belongings from the Marital Residence, Husband shall request same in writing through counsel no less than 24 hours inadvance, and shall be permitted to retrieve his personal property at a time and date agreeable to the parties," the document explained.

While Porsha has temporary sole use of the mansion, Simon is "responsible for the timely payment of the (1) monthly mortgage payment; (2) taxes; (3) homeowners insurance; (4) utilities; (5) ADT System (6) landscaping; and (7) community/homeowners association dues and assessments."

MORE ON:
Porsha Williams
porsha williams simon divorce
Source: @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram

Porsha filed for divorce in February after just 15 months of marriage.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the RHOA star filed for divorce from Simon in February after 15 months of marriage. The exes are locked in a nasty war over their prenuptial agreement, with Porsha demanding the contract they signed before their 2022 wedding be enforced.

Simon argued that her financial status has drastically changed, pointing to Porsha's "multi-millions" deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment, which she signed just days before ending their marriage.

Porsha recently filed an emergency order demanding she be allowed to film RHOA inside their marital residence. She argued it was "vital to her ability to sustain her income and employment."

However, the production company behind the franchise made it clear — producers will not tape inside the property until given permission by the court.

porsha simon
Source: @IAMSIMONGUOBADIA/INSTAGRAM

Simon dragged 'RHOA' production into their divorce drama.

"In order for Truly Original to be able to film at a private residence, we are required to secure a release for filming by the property owner. If a property owner does not consent, or there are circumstances where joint owners don't agree regarding the release, we require Court order that provides one party with the explicit ability to do so," a bombshell deposition obtained by this outlet revealed.

"Given Mr. Guobadia has served Truly Original with a Cease and Desist, as well as two subpoenas, we require explicit written permission, whether by consent or court order, to limit the production company's exposure to litigation with Mr. Guobadia."

