Porsha Williams Still Unable to Film 'RHOA' Inside Simon Guobadia's Mansion That He's Forced to Pay For

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cameras won't be rolling inside the mansion Porsha Williams shared with Simon Guobadia when Season 16 filming begins—and if her ex wants to enter the home, he better get permission. Legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal the court has decided to stay out of the filming drama for now, declaring the judge will not discuss the issue until the hearing over their prenuptial agreement.

"The parties raised the issue of whether the terms of the prenuptial agreement permits or prohibits filming/recording in the Marital Residence. As this matter was not formally noticed for an evidentiary hearing on the substantive issues surrounding the parties’ prenuptial agreement, the Court reserves those issues for later determination," the order dated May 31 read.

"As such, there has been no consideration of the terms of the prenuptial agreement and whether its provisions prohibit, or allow, filming in the marital residence of the parties. Therefore, there should be no reliance on the Court for enforcement of either party’s position regarding the same until after such time as the issue has been heard and ruled upon by Judge Charles Eaton, Jr."