Vladimir Putin's Troops Suffer 'Deadliest Day' After 1,200 Soldiers Are Killed in Ukrainian Blitz
Vladimir Putin's troops suffered their "deadliest day" since the Ukraine war began over two years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A reported 1,200 Russian soldiers were killed after Western authorities gave Ukraine the green light to blitz key military targets inside Russia.
The Ukraine military used U.S.-made Himars missiles to carry out the deadly attack. On Monday, June 3, a Ukrainian general confirmed the strike and claimed Putin's troops suffered 1,270 casualties within 24-hours.
Officials from Kyiv said the blitz destroyed 14 Russian tanks, 22 armored personnel carriers and 47 artillery pieces.
The U.K.'s Ministry of Defense (MoD) also confirmed the mass casualties among Putin's troops, claiming at least 1,200 Russian soldiers were killed per day in the month of May — and it was likely that over 500,000 had been killed since the start of the war.
In an X post on Monday morning, Ukraine's Defense Ministry quoted Socrates as reports of the blitz rolled in.
"When you want success as badly as you want the air, then you will get it," the post read. "There is no other secret of success."
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry additionally shared a tally of Russian losses as a result of recent attacks, which backed up the U.K. MoD's claims that over 511,130 Russian soldiers have perished in Putin's war.
If the figures are correct, the June blitz will be marked as the deadliest day in the war thus far.
Kyiv has previously reported Russian losses at 1,000 soldiers per day since Russia launched a new offensive campaign in Kharkiv on May 10, according to the Sun. It's believed that Russian troops have taken 13 settlements and 116 square-miles in the region.
While Ukraine claimed to have stabilized frontlines, recent attacks have forced troops to reconfigure troops' positioning in response to Russian offensives, allowing small gains for Putin's army.
The Russian defense ministry announced on Sunday that it had successfully captured a village and three additional settlements in the Donetsk region, mere days after claiming advances in "in all tactical directions."
President Joe Biden gave Ukraine the green light on the blitz after Putin continued attacking the Kharkiv region last week, with the goal of seizing further Ukrainian territories.
One source noted Biden's permission allowed Ukraine to "hit back at Russian forces hitting them or preparing to hit them," while another noted it gave Ukraine "flexibility" to defend its territory.