Pat Sajak shared an emotional moment with his daughter Maggie as the two spoke about his retirement from Wheel of Fortune following his June 2023 announcement.

EXCLUSIVE: "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak opens up to his daughter about his final week of shows after a 41-season run: "It's been a little bit wistful and all that, but I'm enjoying it and taking it all in and reflecting on the great run."

"I'm perfectly happy if it just means that I'll continue with my crossword puzzles and play with grandchildren. Hint hint hint," he said while garnering a laugh from Maggie. "No pressure."

Pat hosted the popular game show for more than four decades and his final episode, which marks the Season 41 finale, is set to air this Friday.

Pat embraced his daughter and said he was excited for what lies ahead, revealing he is prepared to turn the page. "I've always said to you, you've heard me say this dozens of times: I'd rather leave a couple years too early than a couple of years too late," he shared. "Could I still do it? Yeah, I think I could for a while, but there's also some other things in life that we'd like to do."

"The show means the world to us. It's been such a gift and you have made what could have just been Hangman into a cultural phenomenon, so thank you," Maggie said while fighting back tears during a segment on Good Morning America .

Pat admitted that he was feeling "surprisingly OK" now that his last episode filmed in April is just days away from airing on ABC. "This was announced a long time ago, almost a year ago, so I've had time to get used to it."

"It's been a little bit wistful and all that, but I'm enjoying it and taking it all in and reflecting on a great run," added Pat.

Pat said it was especially gratifying to see how the fanbase expanded over the years, especially when Maggie joined the team as social media correspondent. "We became part of the popular culture. And more importantly, we became part of people's lives," he shared.