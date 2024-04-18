Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie Keeping Him Far Away From New Boyfriend: Report
Pat Sajak's distressed daughter, Maggie, 29, reportedly wants to keep her Scottish actor boyfriend, Ross McCall, 48, far away from the Wheel of Fortune legend, 77.
According to a sensational report, Maggie fears her odd father will scare away the Band of Brothers star, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Maggie doesn't want Pat to louse it up," an insider blabbed to the National Enquirer. "He has no filter. He blurts things out and offends people all the time!"
The source claimed even Sajak's longtime co-host, Vanna White, is "sick of him — and she's nice to everybody!"
The 29-year-old has served as Wheel of Fortune's social correspondent — and occasional guest letter-turner — and has witnessed some of her 77-year-old father's most cringeworthy moments.
The bubbly blonde saw her dad put a contestant in a chokehold, ask WWE star Austin Theory to take off his shirt — and tug on a player's beard!
Meanwhile, the iconic game show host has also come under fire for mocking a competitor's speech impediment and getting snippy with a bonus round hopeful. He's also aired controversial viewpoints on social media about COVID-19 vaccines and climate change.
The insider noted, "Ross is very special to her, and she's determined not to let Pat wreck it for her!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Sajak's reps for comment.
Maggie was recently caught in a major PDA moment with McCall while out and about in Los Angeles on March 26, according to Page Six.
The Wheel social correspondent and the actor looked cozy as they were spotted holding hands — and kissing — while walking a cute pup.
While it's unclear how long the two have been an item, the couple have left flirty comments on each other's social media for months, including McCall calling Maggie a "beauty" on one post from February.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Sajak was secretly pushing his daughter to take over his game show gig despite White wanting the job for herself.
"Pat wouldn’t be stepping down without first protecting Maggie. To be honest, he’s more concerned about Maggie’s future than Vanna," a source close to the situation revealed.
Instead of Maggie or White taking over Sajak's post, television titan Ryan Seacrest was named as the next Wheel host. Seacrest scored a massive $28 million per year salary with the gig.
"I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest wrote in a statement. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna [White] on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."
"Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition.”