Kelly continued, "This is somebody choosing to chop off her healthy breast and a surgeon willingly chopping off somebody's healthy body parts. And then a roomful of men celebrating it like RuPaul as if it's as normal as a daisy. Like it's totally fine. Bring it on."

Gottmik has stood by her eyebrow-raising look, sharing a statement about her ensemble last week.

In a caption, she wrote, "Seeing the emotional response this piece has had on so many people has really impacted me in the most amazing way and reminded me that this is why I do what I do."

Gottmik further explained on May 26, "This look represents the pain and suffering I went through while all at the some time experiencing complete trans queer liberation in a way that I hope everyone seeing this will feel one day."