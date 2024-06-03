Your tip
Megyn Kelly Slams 'RuPaul's Drag Race' as 'Most Disgusting, Misogynistic, Hateful Thing I Have Ever Seen' After 'Top Surgery' Scandal

Megyn Kelly slammed 'RuPaul's Drag Race' on her show.

Jun. 3 2024, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly did not mince words while reacting to RuPaul's Drag Race star Gottmik debuting a look celebrating her top surgery, demanding an apology after the controversial ensemble sparked a debate online.

Gottmik, the first trans man to compete on RPDR, earned $10k for the charity of her choice, Trans Lifeline, after strutting her stuff as part of a challenge, taking the stage wearing two prosthetic arms holding scalpels wrapped around her torso and two sparkling bleeding incisions in the chest area.

To complete her look, Gottmik also held "two Swarovski crystal t---" in a bio hazard clear bag.

"This is the most disgusting, misogynistic, hateful thing I have ever seen and it was on Paramount+ and normalized and praised," the journalist said on The Megyn Kelly Show while joined by Emily Jashinsky, D.C. correspondent for Unherd, and Eliana Johnson, who serves as editor in chief of The Washington Free Beacon.

"Way to glamorize violence against women," Kelly continued, revealing she was deeply upset by what she witnessed on the show. "The chopping off of female body parts. Gottmik, you're disgusting. RuPaul, your entire show is filthy and you owe all of womankind an apology."

"That is the gnarliest thing I've ever had to see on television, Paramount+. Do you believe this s---?" Kelly asked. "It's like celebration of mutilation and self harm… You got to see chopped up boobs being swung around, and a panel of men dressed as women say, 'Gorgeous! Right on!'"

Kelly said the top surgery look was outrageous.

Kelly said it would be an outrage if an anorexic woman did something similar and walked down the runway holding "pounds of her fat that she had lipoed while she looks like she's on death's door," noting it would be equally upsetting if a drug addict outlandishly held up their own teeth.

"I lost my show at NBC because I said people used to wear these costumes where they would tint their skin and it wasn't treated as controversial," she vented.

Kelly said RuPaul's show is "filthy" after seeing the controversial look.

Kelly continued, "This is somebody choosing to chop off her healthy breast and a surgeon willingly chopping off somebody's healthy body parts. And then a roomful of men celebrating it like RuPaul as if it's as normal as a daisy. Like it's totally fine. Bring it on."

Gottmik has stood by her eyebrow-raising look, sharing a statement about her ensemble last week.

In a caption, she wrote, "Seeing the emotional response this piece has had on so many people has really impacted me in the most amazing way and reminded me that this is why I do what I do."

Gottmik further explained on May 26, "This look represents the pain and suffering I went through while all at the some time experiencing complete trans queer liberation in a way that I hope everyone seeing this will feel one day."

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️.