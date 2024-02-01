'RuPaul’s Drag Race' Star Shangela's Sexual Assault Accuser Dropping Lawsuit

The man who sued Shangela over an alleged sexual assault on the set of the TV show We’re Here has agreed to dismiss his lawsuit. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Daniel McGarrigle, who worked as a production assistant on the HBO program, recently attended mediation with Shangela.

The two reached an agreement where McGarrigle would dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice, which means he cannot refile in the future. McGarrigle said he would file to dismiss the lawsuit by March 1, 2024.

Last year, McGarrigle sued Shangela [birth name: Darius Pierce] and Buckingham Television, Inc., the producers behind the show. In his lawsuit, McGarrigle claimed the entertainer attacked him after a wrap party in February 2020.

The PA claimed Shangela invited him to her hotel room. He claimed that he went to the room. McGarrigle claimed the drag queen asked him to spend the night. McGarrigle said he fell asleep and woke up to Shangela sexually assaulting him. He claimed to have told her to “stop” but she refused.

“[McGarrigle] was disoriented from the high he was experiencing from the poppers and the fear that overcame him during the sexual assault,” his lawsuit read. “[Shangela] overpowered McGarrigle and was able to hold him down.” The PA said he never reported the incident because he feared he’d be fired. His lawsuit demanding unspecified damages.

Shangela slammed the “meritless” lawsuit and accused it of promoting “damaging stereotypes that are harmful not only to me but also to my entire community.” “I can’t begin to explain how hurt and disgusted I am by these totally untrue allegations,” the drag queen said.

A rep for HBO spoke out about the lawsuit, “Buckingham and HBO take the safety and well-being of personnel on our shows very seriously, and Buckingham immediately launched an investigation [when the incident was reported to them in July 2021.” The rep added, “The investigation concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support these allegations.”

In her official response to the lawsuit, Shangela argued, “[McGarrigle] waived the right to pursue his claims by reason of his own actions and course of conduct.” In addition, she said the claims were brought past the statute of limitations. She asked the court to dismiss all claims and order the PA to pay her legal bills.