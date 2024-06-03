The Skims founder, 43, gathered with friends and family to watch the show at Scott Disick's house, as the reality star revealed she was seeing the final product for the first time. Kim snuggled up next to North, 10, the eldest child she shares with Kanye West, to watch the premiere.

"I'm definitely nervous because I put the time and the energy in to do something different that was outside of my comfort zone," Kim told the cameras in a confessional. "I don't know, I feel like it could go really bad and embarrassing for everyone if I suck, I just hope people like it."

"Kim, you're doing so great!" Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, gushed during the viewing party.