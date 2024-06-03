'Couldn't Believe It Was Her': North West Praises Mom Kim Kardashian's Acting Chops in 'American Horror Story'
Kim Kardashian's daughter, North West, beamed with pride after watching her mom burst into the acting scene with a major role on American Horror Story, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The latest episode of The Kardashians featured a viewing party for the first episode of AHS: Delicate, the 12th installment of the FX anthology series based on Danielle Valentine's novel, Delicate Condition. Kim played a recurring part alongside Emma Roberts in the season that premiered last September. Her character, Siobhan Corbyn, was the best friend and publicist of Emma's character, Anna Alcott.
The Skims founder, 43, gathered with friends and family to watch the show at Scott Disick's house, as the reality star revealed she was seeing the final product for the first time. Kim snuggled up next to North, 10, the eldest child she shares with Kanye West, to watch the premiere.
"I'm definitely nervous because I put the time and the energy in to do something different that was outside of my comfort zone," Kim told the cameras in a confessional. "I don't know, I feel like it could go really bad and embarrassing for everyone if I suck, I just hope people like it."
"Kim, you're doing so great!" Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian, gushed during the viewing party.
"This is a huge deal for Kim," Khloe, 39, added in a confessional, "Because the growth in her confidence, of her taking risks, her saying like, 'You know, I can do this.'"
"Like when there was once a time time in her life when she thought she needed somebody else to call the shots, direct her, and she felt almost like she could do nothing on her own, she needed a slew of people to ask. Now she's just making decisions on her own, and that's what makes me the happiest," the Good American co-founder continued.
"I smell an Emmy," Disick echoed.
After watching the episode, a smiling North told cameras, "I couldn't even believe it was her," adding, "She was so good."
"I'm really proud of you, really really good," Kim's mom, Kris Jenner, chimed in as she hugged her daughter, "You should be really proud of yourself, too."
"Kim has actually taken on more than I ever thought she would do this year," Jenner told viewers as she appeared to tear up, "She has more energy than anybody I've ever met in my life, more ambition, drive, more creativity, and every year that goes by, she just seems to have more impressive goals, and she meets every single one of them. It's wild."
While Kim seemed to appreciate the positive reactions from her loved ones, she said to the cameras, "What are they going to say, I suck? So, at least in this moment I believe it, but I'll wait for the reviews."
After scrolling through feedback from the public, she added, "People were saying really great things, like, 'Wow, I didn't want to like it, but—"
"Kind of like how I felt when I did SNL," she continued, "They always want to hate, and it's such a good feeling when people are responding well to something."