Vanna White Plans on Tying the Knot With Longtime Boyfriend While Filming 'Wheel of Fortune' in Hawaii: Report
Marriage-phobic Vanna White has been dragging her feet over marching down the aisle with longtime beau John Donaldson, but sources reportedly claim she's now had a change of heart, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders dished that the Wheel of Fortune cohost plans to take advantage of the beautiful scenery in Hawaii and finally tie the knot!
Sources snitched Vanna, 67, loves the Pacific Island state for its romance and stunning vistas — and she'll be spending plenty of time there this year anyway while taping Wheel of Fortune with new cohost Ryan Seacrest.
"She was opposed to getting married but now that she's doing promos in Waikiki for Wheel, the fresh air has gotten to her — along with John's infectious charms!" an insider dished to the National Enquirer.
The starry-eyed letter-turner has dated the contractor for over a dozen years and is reportedly ready to make it official with a Hawaiian wedding, sources told the outlet.
"Vanna wants to show her appreciation for this wonderful guy who's been so patient," a tipster said. "It will be short and sweet and very intimate ceremony — and of course, she'll want her kids to give her away."
Vanna shares daughter Gigi, 27, and son Nikko, 29, with ex-husband George Santo Pietro, who she was married to from 1990 to 2002.
"Vanna already knows she's going to spend the rest of her life with John," the insider noted. "It's time to make that wedding happen!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Vanna's reps for comment.
Last October, Vanna candidly spoke about her long-term relationship with Donaldson and her reluctance to tie the knot.
"I mean, we've been together 12 years, and I feel like we are married," the 67-year-old told People. "Do we have to get married? No, because we feel comfortable in our relationship. You know what I mean? I know that he's the one. He knows I'm the one."
At the time, Vanna confessed that the topic of marriage wasn't something she and her beau discussed, but noted that the pair didn't need an official ceremony to "feel" they were husband and wife.
"We don't really talk about it, but you never know," the Wheel of Fortune co-host said. "I mean, I guess we could, but in my eyes and his eyes, we are married."
Vanna added that Donaldson "is the male version of me" and that the they're "very similar."
"We get along so well. He's easy. He's easy, and he lets me be me, and I let him be him."