'Wheel of Fortune' Temporarily Replaces Vanna White as Letter-Turner Amid $7 Million Per Year Demand

The 66-year-old leggy bombshell allegedly got COVID-19 late last month during the gameshow's annual "Teachers Week." Wheel of Fortune producers realized they were in a crunch and reportedly called on the “Teacher of the Year” recipient, Bridgette Donald-Blue, to take White's place at the iconic letter board for the week, according to Puck News.

This will mark the first time White has been absent from the show in nearly three decades.