'Wheel of Fortune' Cohost Vanna White Signs On for 2 More Years, Scores 'Substantial Pay Increase' After $7 Million Demand

Sources with knowledge of the ordeal said White was stunned after learning Ryan Seacrest would be taking over for Sajak as host of the long-running game show.

Fans were just as supportive of her cause, with insiders telling us that "a lot of people are shocked Vanna has been overlooked and apparently underpaid for so long."

"No wonder she's calling in the big guns to negotiate on her behalf. She needs to protect herself and get what's fair," they said in July. "The whole situation is fraught with drama," said a well-placed source. "People figured she'd earned a shot at the big gig."