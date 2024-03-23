'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak 'Disappointed' Co-Workers Didn't Plan Goodbye Party After Retirement: Report
Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak is bummed that his co-workers did not plan a special goodbye party for him on the heels of his retirement announcement, according to a sensational report.
"Pat would have thought they'd have some sort of celebration planned, cake and champagne at least, but no one's told him anything," insiders close to the TV star dished, RadarOnline.com has learned, claiming that it left Sajak "disappointed."
Sajak announced his departure from the game show in June 2023 after more than four decades, sharing at the time that he "decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last."
He has served as host since its inception in 1983 and will soon be embarking on a new chapter.
"It's like they can't wait to see the back of him and are counting the days till he's gone," one source said.
"Perhaps they'll put something together at the last-minute, but the truth is no one's sorry he's leaving," tipsters told The National Enquirer.
As for why Sajak had ruffled some feathers on the way out, insiders said he was caught "making gaffes and belittling contestants" on a few occasions that rubbed others the wrong way.
Sources claim that Sajak is "bitter" there's no big sendoff on the books. RadarOnline.com has reached out to his reps for comment.
- Pat Sajak 'Mentally Checked Out' of 'Wheel of Fortune' Gig, Ready to Hand Over Duties to Ryan Seacrest: Report
- Pat Sajak Retiring From 'Wheel of Fortune' After 41 Seasons Following String of Bizarre Behavior
- Vanna White’s Playing Hardball With 'Wheel of Fortune' Execs Over $7 Million Demand: ‘Bosses Are Panicking Now’
Despite rumors of tension, Sajak appears to be embracing the future.
"Well, the time has come," Sajak told fans. "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all."
Looking ahead, Ryan Seacrest is set to replace Sajak in the fall of 2024.
"I think I have so much adrenaline rushing through my body," Seacrest said. "Excitement is the word because it's such a phenomenal show. I grew up watching the show, and I can't wait to take over after the legendary Pat Sajak."
Last September, news broke that longtime show staple Vanna White extended her contract through the 2025-2026 TV season, so fans can look forward to seeing her too.
Seacrest shared his excitement for the gig with White during an interview on Sunday Sitdown With Willie Geist.
"This is such great news," Seacrest told Geist. "Vanna has been such a staple on that show and in our living rooms for so many years. I've been very excited to work with her, but now that it's official I can say, 'Congratulations, Vanna!' I can't wait."