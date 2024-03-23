'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak 'Disappointed' Co-Workers Didn't Plan Goodbye Party After Retirement: Report

Sajak announced his departure from the game show in June 2023 after more than four decades, sharing at the time that he "decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last."

He has served as host since its inception in 1983 and will soon be embarking on a new chapter.

"It's like they can't wait to see the back of him and are counting the days till he's gone," one source said.