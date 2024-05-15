Your tip
Subscribe

'Stick to Sports': Aaron Rodgers Faces Backlash for Calling Vladimir Putin a 'Thoughtful' and 'Smart Individual' During Tucker Carlson Interview

Aaron Rodgers suffered tremendous backlash this week after he praised Russian President Vladimir Putin.

May 15 2024, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

NFL star Aaron Rodgers suffered tremendous backlash this week after he praised Russian President Vladimir Putin during an interview with Tucker Carlson, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come after Rodgers faced similar backlash for remarks about Jimmy Kimmel and Jeffrey Epstein earlier this year, the NFL quarterback came under fire after he called Putin an “interesting, thoughtful, [and] smart individual” on Tuesday.

Even more surprising were the NFL star’s remarks about President Joe Biden who, according to Rodgers, ought to behave more like the Russian despot.

"I'd love to see Joe Biden give an interview where he can speak on the history of the United States in the same way that Putin talked about the history of his country,” Rodgers said during his interview with Carlson this week.

Rodgers then praised Putin while he and Carlson discussed the fired Fox News star’s visit to Moscow earlier this year.

"How did it feel coming back?" Rodgers asked Carlson regarding Carlson’s interview with Putin in February. "Because anybody who watched the interview was like, number one, it was f------ awesome.”

The NFL quarterback came under fire after he called Putin an “interesting, thoughtful, [and] smart individual."

“Number two, Putin came off as an interesting, thoughtful, smart individual,” Rodgers added.

The pair went on to discuss George Orwell’s infamous dystopian novel 1984 and the idea of “government control.”

"And if you've read 1984, the base game plan of government control, you have to have an enemy,” the New York Jet explained, “and you have to slander that enemy regardless of if you know anything about them.”

Flash forward to Tuesday evening, and Carlson’s interview with Rodgers went viral. A clip of the interview garnered nearly 3 million views on X, and many users trashed the NFL star for the controversial comments.

Rodgers suffered backlash on social media following his interview with Carlson.

"Can we give him a one-way ticket to Russia?” quipped one individual.

“I wish Aaron Rodgers knew more about shutting the f--- up,” added another.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

“I wish the NY Jets knew more about how bats--- f------ insane Aaron Rodgers was before they made him their QB,” responded yet another X user who listened to the Carlson interview.

“Maybe he should stick to sports?” questioned one more individual.

Tuesday was far from the first time that Rodgers faced backlash for a series of controversial remarks.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tuesday was far from the first time the NFL quarterback faced backlash for a series of controversial remarks.

Rodgers came under fire back in January after he baselessly claimed that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was named in documents connected to the infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Flash forward to March, and Rodgers came under fire yet again for his support toward independent third-party presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Rodgers later claimed that Kennedy’s life was “in danger” for “putting himself on the line” this election season.

“Bobby’s in danger. He’s putting himself on the line,” the New York Jet said in March. “Why? Because he f------ believes in this country.”

